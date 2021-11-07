Free Fire redeem code for today (Indian server): Claim free skins from Rewards Redemption Site

For Free Fire players, this Diwali has proven to be quite bountiful, as the developers have not only brought numerous events to the game but have also provided the chance to earn a lot of free rewards.

Garena also released a new redeem code to mark the milestones for the latest Free Fire Diwali Music video – Kill Chori, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Bhuvan Bam. Although the developers released the code about a week back, it still works and offers a permanent bundle and skin reward.

How to claim rewards using the Free Fire Music video redeem code

All those players who have not yet redeemed the latest reward for the Indian server can follow the steps outlined below to earn the rewards:

Step 1: Access the Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site using this link.

You will not go forward without signing in (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: After you have accessed the website, log in to your Free Fire account through the multiple options offered on the webpage.

You can manually enter the redeem code as well to claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Subsequently, you need to paste X99TK56XDJ4X in the text field. You can subsequently press the confirm button to complete the redemption process.

The rewards for this redeem code are as follows: M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher (Validity 30 November), and Black Rose Rocker Bundle.

After claiming the bundle, you can equip it through the vault tab in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, the developers will send the items to your account within 24 hours. You will be able to attain the items through the mail.

Note that the redeem code has a predetermined validity and cannot be utilized post this time frame. Moreover, Free Fire redeem code comes with a particular server restriction. The code provided here is only applicable to the Indian server.

Edited by Srijan Sen