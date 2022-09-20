Free Fire redeem codes today (20 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and room cards

Free Fire players are always thrilled when new redeem codes are released since they can use them to obtain a wide range of in-game items for free.
Most redeem codes are released by Garena on the official social media handles or livestreams of the battle royale game.
Upon finding an active redeem code, players must act quickly and use it before it expires.
Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned in India, players in the country are advised to avoid playing or downloading the battle royale game on their devices. They can enjoy the MAX variant instead as it is not banned.
Free Fire redeem codes for 20 September 2022
Here are the different Free Fire redeem codes that players can use to get free skins and room cards:
Skins
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF11WFNPP956
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF119MB3PFA5
- SARG886AV5GR
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
Room cards
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- XUW3FNK7AV8N
Players can get more redeem codes in the game by visiting this link!
Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for some players due to unknown expiry and server restrictions.
Detailed step-by-step guide on using redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site
Listed below are the instructions that players can follow to use redeem codes:
Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site through a web browser. Clicking here will also take you to the website.
Step 2: Once on the website, sign in using the platform linked to your in-game account. The website has the following platforms available:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
Step 3: Enter a valid redeem code into the text field on the screen. Once you're done, click the 'Confirm' button.
A dialog box will show up, informing you about the redemption status. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to your account.
Step 4: Open Free Fire and visit the mail section to claim the rewards. Garena usually sends the rewards within 24 hours, so don't be concerned if they aren't delivered right away.
Another thing to remember is that guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. To use redeem codes on the website, you must link your account to one of the available platforms.