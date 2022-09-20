Free Fire redeem codes today (20 September 2022): Latest FF codes to get free skins and room cards

Free Fire players are always thrilled when new redeem codes are released since they can use them to obtain a wide range of in-game items for free.

Most redeem codes are released by Garena on the official social media handles or livestreams of the battle royale game.

Upon finding an active redeem code, players must act quickly and use it before it expires.

Disclaimer: Since Free Fire has been banned in India, players in the country are advised to avoid playing or downloading the battle royale game on their devices. They can enjoy the MAX variant instead as it is not banned.

Free Fire redeem codes for 20 September 2022

Here are the different Free Fire redeem codes that players can use to get free skins and room cards:

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF10617KGUF9

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Players can get more redeem codes in the game by visiting this link!

Note: The redeem codes listed above may not work for some players due to unknown expiry and server restrictions.

Detailed step-by-step guide on using redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

Listed below are the instructions that players can follow to use redeem codes:

Step 1: Head to the Rewards Redemption Site through a web browser. Clicking here will also take you to the website.

Go to Rewards Redemption Site and use one of the platforms to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once on the website, sign in using the platform linked to your in-game account. The website has the following platforms available:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Step 3: Enter a valid redeem code into the text field on the screen. Once you're done, click the 'Confirm' button.

A dialog box will show up, informing you about the redemption status. If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to your account.

You may input the redeem code in the text box and then tap on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Open Free Fire and visit the mail section to claim the rewards. Garena usually sends the rewards within 24 hours, so don't be concerned if they aren't delivered right away.

Another thing to remember is that guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. To use redeem codes on the website, you must link your account to one of the available platforms.

