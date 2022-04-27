Free Fire redeem codes for today (April 27): Free bundles and more rewards for Wednesday

A large number of cosmetics are added to Free Fire on a routine basis through methods like events, luck royales, and more. Regardless of the fact that they have no effect on the general gameplay, players crave to acquire them as they improve their visual esthetics.

Additionally, to acquire all such items, the premium in-game currency named diamonds has to be used. There are also some free alternatives, such as redeem codes for non-spending players. However, the free methods are temporarily accessible, i.e., they can expire.

Free Fire redeem codes to get free rewards on April 27

These are the Free Fire redeem codes that users can try out:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Other rewards

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

MSJX8VM25B95

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

More redeem codes for the game can be found here!

Since the developers released these codes earlier, they may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

A step-by-step method to claim rewards from Free Fire redeem codes

If users are not acquainted with the redemption process of the Free Fire redeem codes, the following steps can help them:

Step 1: Gamers must start by going to the ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ It is the game’s website created to claim the redeem codes.

Individuals should also be aware that numerous faux websites are also available, and they should not be fooled as it could lead to the loss of accounts.

Step 2: As a next step, players may simply sign in using any one of the six logins based on which is linked to their in-game account.

Through one of the login options, users can easily sign in (Image via Garena)

Login options are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Twitter

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Gmers will have to use the 'Confirm' button to complete redemption (Image via Garena)

If they have guest accounts, they will have to bind them to one of the options mentioned above.

Step 3: Then, the redeem code can easily be entered into the text field. They can finally press "Confirm" to go ahead with the redemption.

After the procedure gets done successfully, users can quickly redeem the rewards through their in-game mail. If the items don’t get sent immediately, don't worry, as the entire procedure can take up to 24 hours to complete.

Note: The game is banned in India, and users from the country must avoid it. However, the MAX version wasn’t suspended and can be played.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul