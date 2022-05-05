Free Fire redeem codes for today (5 May 2022) to get free costume bundles and emotes

Many players have turned to the use of Free Fire redeem codes to obtain free items within the game. In most cases, this is because they cannot afford to spend diamonds to get rare cosmetics.

Garena releases these codes regularly, and each one comprises 12-16 characters. The codes can easily be claimed on the 'Rewards Redemption Site' to acquire the particular rewards associated with them.

Note: Players from India should refrain from downloading or playing Free Fire due to a government-imposed ban on the game. However, they can play the MAX version, which wasn’t suspended.

Free Fire redeem codes to get costume bundles and emotes (5 May 2022)

Here is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that gamers can utilize for free rewards:

Costume bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

How to use the Free Fire redeem codes mentioned above

Most players who have previously claimed redeem codes will be familiar with the redemption procedure. However, if individuals are unsure of the steps to take, they can check out the guide below:

Step 1: First, gamers will have to visit the ‘Rewards Redemption Site’ on their devices.

After reaching the website, users will have to sign in using one of the options provided (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They must then sign in using the login option affiliated with their accounts. The six different ones are Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

If users have guest accounts in the battle royale title, they must first undertake the process of binding their accounts.

Players can enter the code and click the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: If the login is successful, a text box will appear on their screen, allowing players to enter a redeem code.

Step 4: After pasting the code, players may tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process. The rewards will be sent to them via the in-game mail.

It must be noted that it can take up to 24 hours for the items to get sent to a player's account. Furthermore, users will have to wait for newer codes to be published if an error concerning server restrictions or expiration appears during the redemption process.

