Free Fire redeem codes for today (8 May 2022): Get free emote, pet skin, and more

There are various ways to receive free items in Free Fire, with events and redeem codes being two of the most viable options. As the latter is more convenient and easier to utilize, many players prefer it over events.

However, redeem codes also have certain drawbacks. All the codes expire after a certain period. Furthermore, every code Garena distributes is only usable on the server for which it was released.

The following section lists some codes that users can claim to receive free items.

Latest Free Fire redeem codes for free emote, pet skin, and more

Here’s a list of codes that gamers can incorporate:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Pet skin

FFPL72XC2SWE

More rewards

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

FF11HHGCGK3B

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

Note: Redeem codes listed above may not function due to expiration and server limitations.

Steps to utilize the Free Fire redeem codes

Redeem codes are very simple to use, and it only takes a few minutes to claim them. If users are unaware of the process, they can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Individuals should head to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: They will be required to sign in through the platform linked to their in-game account. The six available options include Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

The Rewards Redemption Site is the official website that users should use (Image via Garena)

Users with guest accounts cannot claim redeem codes, and players must first bind the account to one of the available platforms.

Step 3: Players can then enter the redeem code into the text box that shows up on their screen.

After the redeem code has been entered, the players can press the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, users can press ‘Confirm’ to complete the redemption process. Once it is completed successfully, the rewards from the code will be delivered through the in-game mail.

The rewards from redeem codes are usually sent immediately. However, the entire process can take up to 24 hours.

Note: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should not download or play Free Fire. However, they may still play the MAX version, which was not on the list of restricted apps.

