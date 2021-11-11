The Free Fire World Series 2022 will be held in May

India, 11 November, 2021 – Garena announced that the Free Fire World Series 2022 (FFWS 2022) will take place in May 2022, with the Play-Ins taking place on 14 and the Finals on 21.

Qualifiers for FFWS 2022 will be held across multiple regions in the coming months, with the top teams earning the right to challenge for the top prize.

The FFWS 2022 will be the third edition of the title’s most anticipated global tournament, which brings the world’s best teams together to compete to be the best.

2021’s edition, the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG), delivered record viewership across multiple platforms. The Finals of the FFWS 2021 SG hit a peak of 5.4 million concurrent online viewers, the highest peak viewership of any esports match in history, excluding Chinese platforms, according to Esports Charts.

Team Phoenix Force from Thailand were crowned the FFWS 2021 SG champions and took home a slice of the $2,000,000 prize pool. Their victory marked the first World Series victory for Thailand, after Team Corinthians from Brazil won the Free Fire World Series 2019 Rio at home.

