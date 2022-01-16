Free Fire’s largest esports event returns to Singapore with the Free Fire World Series 2022 Sentosa

Free Fire’s most iconic offline tournament, the Free Fire World Series (FFWS), will be taking place in Sentosa, Singapore. Sentosa is located just off Singapore’s southern coast, and is home to exciting events, themed attractions, lush rainforests, and golden sandy beaches.

FFWS 2022 Sentosa will take place in May this year, with the Play-ins taking place on May 14 and the Finals on May 21. The World Series highlights Garena’s continued efforts to excite the global community with competitive and engaging esports content, while prioritizing the safety of all involved. Garena will ensure that all activities are in line with prevailing public health protocols and travel policies.

Free Fire World Series 2022 format, teams and location

FFWS 2022 Sentosa will bring together 22 teams from across 13 regions for the opportunity to be crowned world champions.

FFWS 2022 Sentosa Format (Image via Garena)

The Play-ins will feature 12 teams battling it out to earn a spot at the Finals the following week. The top 2 teams from the Play-ins will join the 10 top-seeded teams, and form the 12 teams who will compete to be winners of the FFWS 2022 Sentosa.

The teams will battle over 6 rounds, across 3 maps to be the last one standing, with points awarded based on round ranking and the number of kills.

The rise of Free Fire esports

Free Fire was named “Esports Mobile Game of the Year” by the Esports Awards 2021 in November 2021, marking the second year in a row that the game won the accolade. The award comes hot on the heels of FFWS 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) which delivered record viewership across multiple platforms.

The Finals of the FFWS 2021 SG hit a peak of 5.4 million concurrent online viewers, which is the highest peak viewership of any esports match in history, excluding Chinese platforms, according to Esports Charts.

Edited by Danyal Arabi