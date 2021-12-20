Free Fire’s New Age Campaign to unveil springtime sequel from 27 December to 9 January

From now till 27 December, Survivors who log in to Free Fire will enjoy winter-themed New Age in-game collections, missions, and the chance to win rewards.

Get your hands on the new exclusive male and female bundles during “The Rising Day” on 25 December.

The spring sequel to the New Age campaign will be introduced through an immersive VR map experience from 27 December to 9 January, ahead of the official Alpine map’s release.

India, 20 December 2021 — Garena’s recently launched blizzard-themed New Age campaign for the Free Fire universe has seen Survivors battle it out in the catastrophic blizzard, overcoming perils and challenges! Will they successfully bring peace to the people of the new map, Alpine?

From today till 27 December, Free Fire players can participate in blistering winter-themed New Age activities and stand a chance to snag exclusive in-game items and collectibles. Additionally, players can also score exclusive male and female bundles in-game when Christmas Day arrives on 25 December!

Get a taste of spring starting from 27 December through 9 January with the New Age campaign! During this time, Free Fire fans and players can get their hands on spring-themed items as well as explore a refreshed Alpine map through an exclusive VR experience.

Free Fire New Age: Clinch rewards when you fight your way through the blizzard!

Survivors who dig deep within the avalanche for exclusive missions will reap the rewards and brand new items. From 20 to 27 December, gamers can expect items from daily logins, hitting in-game milestones, and battling with friends.

Join “The Rising Day” on 25 December to snag a complimentary New Age backpack and obtain the exclusive Frosty Beach bundle.

Free Fire New Age Campaign new rewards

Survivors who want to get their hands on the coveted Katana can simply top up between 23 and 27 December. They will also stand a chance to win a slew of collectibles, including the Sledge with arrival animation, as well as exclusive male and female character costume bundle sets through various events.

Free Fire New Age Campaign Exciting new items

Beauty emerges from the frost: Experience spring in Alpine

From 27 December, Survivors who enter Free Fire will be treated to the unfolding of a chilly tale and witness the first shoots of spring after a season of frigid cold.

After countless battles fought with the treacherous villains Mr. Red and Yeti and fencing off icy dangers, Team Elite has retrieved the energy core and returned it to the weather station. With the help of Survivors from all over the world, Team Elite, comprising Wolfrahh, Misha, and Mr. Waggor, has brought back the fervor of spring and happiness to Alpine’s citizens.

That’s not all — an immersive springtime VR experience will be released on a New Age campaign website on 27 December! Players will be able to unlock exciting adventures as they explore different key zones of the new map, such as The Dock and The Vantage, and look forward to interacting with characters and avatars virtually within the city. Mini activities also await Survivors in various zones.

Eager fans can keep an eye out for the launch of the official music video, where Mr. Waggor will lead players on a journey in exploring the new springtime map!

More year-end surprises and adventures await players in the fourth new map

Free Fire fans and players looking to ring in the year-end festivities can await more ways to explore Alpine with yet another highly anticipated, new map. It will be revealed in the coming weeks! Stay tuned to Free Fire India’s official Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter handles for the latest updates.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Ravi Iyer