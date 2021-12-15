Free Fire’s New Age Campaign will unleash a snowstorm on 17 December 2021

Free Fire’s upcoming New Age campaign will feature a new permanent map, a resource management style activity, a new ranked system for Lone Wolf mode, and multiple rare costumes between 17 December 2021 and 9 January 2022

New Age will bring new blizzardous content for Free Fire fans and players to enjoy worldwide

More ways to experience the new map Alpine will be revealed in the coming weeks

New Age: An icy turn of events

Survivors can look forward to being greeted with a blast of cold air as they step into a blizzard-filled set of Free Fire on 17 December.

A catastrophic blizzard has settled on the new map, Alpine, threatening to freeze everything in it to ice. Amidst the chaos, Team Elite made up of Wolfrahh, Misha, and Mr. Waggor, have embarked on a quest to deliver an energy core in hopes of warming up Alpine. An unfortunate turn of events struck when a group of villains stole the energy core, leaving the island and all Survivors stuck in the icy-cold winterland.

Survivors are now left to protect themselves from the imminent threat and danger that awaits them in the cold as they explore the uncharted territories. Watch this video for a glimpse of the upcoming New Age campaign. Find out more about the icy turn of events in this video.

Free Fire New Age Campaign Characters

New ways to enjoy New Age: New activities, modes, and features

The New Age campaign signals the arrival of new ways for fans and players to enjoy Free Fire. New Age will feature not only fresh scenic environments but will also introduce a lineup of new activities, modes, and features for players to enjoy New Age to the fullest.

Rule and reign in the New Age

A new resource management activity will be introduced during the New Age campaign, where Survivors will have to manage resources, build a base camp, and provide supplies to the citizens of Alpine to protect them from the danger that lies ahead in the blizzard. Survivors will be rewarded with exclusive themed items upon the completion of the event.

A ranked system for the Lone Wolf mode will make its debut on 20 December. Survivors can now enjoy a rerun of both the 2v2 and 1v1 battles in a larger Iron Cage. Lone Wolf battles will also get a rank system to level the playing field and increase the competition amongst Survivors.

Additionally, Survivors will be able to experience the blizzard firsthand on Spawn Island during the New Age campaign with a newly added snowball feature, which allows them to engage in snowball fights with other players as they prepare for their match.

Free Fire New Age Campaign Map

Deck out in your favorite winter ensemble: Exclusive collectibles

Update your vault with the necessary costumes and items to gear up for the winter battle of the year. The New Age campaign will offer rare seasonal items, including exclusive skins and bundles, as well as a new pet. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Free Fire New Age Campaign Items

More wintery goodness in the December pipeline

Free Fire fans and players can brace themselves for the blizzardous content to come in December, with new ways to experience the new map revealed in the coming weeks! Stay tuned to Free Fire India’s official Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter handles for the latest updates,

Download Free Fire on the Apple iOS App or Google Play store.

Free Fire MAX is also available on the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

