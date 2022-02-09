Free Fire's Squad BEATz brings a new anthem, a new game mode, and more exciting rewards this 12 February! 

Free Fire’s new Squad BEATz music video, Mere Squad ki BEATz, will be released on 12 February.

Free Fire fans and players can enjoy the exciting new game mode, Pet Ludo, and unlock amazing rewards.

Free Fire players who log in on 12 February will be awarded an exclusive Squad BEATz backpack.

India, 9 February 2022 – Calling all fans and players to squad up and party in the final rush of Free Fire’s latest campaign, Squad BEATz! In addition to the many exhilarating in-game events happening in Free Fire, players can now get their hands on even more rewards, watch a vibrant new music video, and try out a brand new game mode come 12 February.

Squad up and party to the Free Fire Squad BEATz debut track!

More awaits Free Fire players as the Free Fire Squad BEATz drops their new music video of their debut track, Mere Squad ki BEATz, on 12 February. The new single will feature a blend of four genres — Reggae, Funk, Pop, and K-Pop — that will take Free Fire fans and players on a groovy ride as they battle along to the beat in the game.

BEATz Go Boom is an anthem that empowers every Free Fire player to march to their drum. On its bridge, players and fans of Free Fire will hear lyrics celebrating individuality.

Check out Free Fire’s new Squad BEATz music video teaser on YouTube. Mere Squad ki BEATz is now available on Spotify.

Introducing a new game mode: Pet Ludo

Free Fire is set to excite its players with a new game mode, Pet Ludo, anchored by four of its favorite pets – Mr. Waggor, Moony, Sensei Tig, and Ottero. Free Fire’s Pet Ludo features a twist on the traditional Ludo gameplay and offers players more ways to enjoy Free Fire.

Receive an exclusive Squad BEATz-themed backpack when you log in on 12 February!

With Squad BEATz reaching its peak, Free Fire players won’t want to miss out on the full range of Squad BEATz collection and rewards, including the grand prize of the Jewel Mystified bundle, up for grabs from now till 20 February. A limited-edition backpack will also be given out to players who log in on 12 February!

The grand prize of the Jewel Mystified bundle, up for grabs until 20 February

All Free Fire fans and players are invited to squad up and party with dazzling Squad BEATz-themed collectibles, such as:

Thunder Electrified Bundle: New squad Beatz-themed collectible

Thunder Electrified Bundle: New squad Beatz-themed collectible

Brassy Backpack

Brassy Backpack: New squad Beatz-themed collectible

Maroon Laser Pan

Maroon Laser Pan: New squad Beatz-themed collectible

Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box

Brassy Audiobomb Loot Box: New squad Beatz-themed collectible

Brassy Core Gloo Wall

Brassy Core Gloo Wall: New squad Beatz-themed collectible

Beatz Banger Groza

Beatz Banger Groza: New squad Beatz-themed collectible

Maroon Laser Katana

Maroon Laser Katana: New squad Beatz-themed collectible

Stay tuned for more updates and the latest Free Fire news on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX can be downloaded on the Apple iOS and Google Play stores:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Ravi Iyer