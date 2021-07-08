Free Fire’s Street Fighter V crossover enters its Final Round on July 10th

Free Fire’s Street Fighter V crossover event enters its Final Round on July 10th. Since the “Free Fighter” campaign kicked off on July 2nd, players have charged a ton of energy honing their skills. Now, with the crossover’s epic peak day fast approaching, Street Fighter stalwarts Ryu and Chun-Li are inviting players to unleash the results of their training and K.O. their enemies.

Plenty of exciting in-game activities and content await players, including the chance to claim time-limited Street Fighter V-exclusive items such as Ryu's iconic outfit!

Battle in Ryu’s iconic outfit from July 9th

From July 9th, players will get the opportunity to add Ryu’s iconic outfit to their wardrobes. Comprising his battle-worn white karate gi, red headband, and red gloves, his stylish outfit will enable players to channel Ryu’s warrior spirit as they charge onto the battlefield. But that’s not all; players will also get the chance to unlock the Hadouken emote with the Ryu bundle!

Grab Ryu bundle with Hadouken emote

Unlock themed items for free before July 18th

Players will get the chance to add a host of time-limited Street Fighter V items to their collection for free just by logging into Free Fire and completing the various in-game missions and activities from July 2nd-18th. These will include exclusive themed skins such as the Pet Skin: SF Shiba and Pan- Street Fighter; the Ryu Backpack; and Ryu T-Shirt, just to name a few.

Street Fighter V Pan

Ryu Backpack

Street Fighter is a fighting video game franchise developed and published by Capcom and is one of the world’s highest-grossing video game franchises of all time. It has sold 46 million units worldwide as of March 31st, 2021. Street Fighter V was released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in 2016.

Pet Skin: SF Shiba

Free Fire is an immersive battle royale game created specifically for mobile gamers. Developed and published globally by Garena, Free Fire achieved a record high of over 100 million peak daily active users in 2020.

