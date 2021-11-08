Free Fire seeks to inspire with its first global brand campaign, Battle In Style

Battle In Style unveils Free Fire’s brand identity for the first time

A Battle In Style film will bring to life Free Fire’s brand identity

Booyah Day will accompany the Battle In Style launch with in-game features and events

The finale event will feature a livestream performance by Free Fire’s virtual band, T.R.A.P.

India, 8 November 2021 – Garena is set to launch its first major brand campaign for Free Fire since its launch four years ago, with its upcoming Battle In Style global event. With various in-game modes and fashion items for players to express themselves and face in-game battles creatively, Free Fire is looking to become more than just a game.

Harold Teo, Producer, Garena, said:

“We spoke to players all over the world to better understand the challenges they face in life, approaches to overcoming them, as well as the aspirations they have. Battle In Style was then conceived as our very brand identity, which seeks to inspire players to stay positive and have fun, even when taking on challenges or chasing aspirations in life. That is what Battle In Style is about.”

Battle In Style film: Life is a Battle, Battle In Style

A Battle In Style short film will bring to life the new brand identity for players worldwide to experience in-action. The film revolves around the experiences of an ordinary girl overcoming and battling challenges in real life and the game.

She does so with her unique style and positive spirit, illustrating the inspirational message behind the film: “Life is a Battle, Battle In Style.”

Check out the Battle In Style film here on YouTube for a glimpse of what’s to come!

Booyah Day celebrates the new brand launch in Free Fire

Garena will introduce Booyah Day, the in-game celebration of the Battle In Style launch, where a variety of themed features and items will be offered to players. This will allow them to style and express themselves in even more ways, which they can call their own.

Harold added:

“The ability for players to adopt many character styles, customize appearances, and embrace their true individuality in Free Fire is one of the top reasons why players enjoy the game. We will continue to offer different ways for players to express themselves, with Battle In Style and beyond.”

Booyah Day will take place between 12 and 29 November and will feature new in-game designs, items, events, and a chance to receive themed rewards.

Finale of festivities with a livestream performance by T.R.A.P.

That’s not all! Fans and players will also not want to miss a livestream performance featuring Free Fire’s virtual band, T.R.A.P., made up of four of the game’s favorite characters.

Moco, Antonio, Miguel, and Kelly will deliver a livestream musical performance that exemplifies Battle In Style. Viewers will have a chance to get involved in the performance with the interactive technology that will accompany the performance.

The performance will feature a lineup of music, choreography, and virtual interaction this November end that will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Stay tuned for more updates and the latest Free Fire news on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Free Fire can be downloaded from the Apple iOS App and Google Play store. Free Fire MAX is also available on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

Edited by Ravi Iyer