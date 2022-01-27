Free Fire Stories Gold Edition featuring Neeraj Chopra released on Republic Day 2022

India’s first track and field Olympic Gold Medallist takes center stage in a special edition of Free Fire Stories

Players can look forward to listening to Neeraj’s story from the man himself

India, 27 January 2022 — Garena is delighted to announce a special release featuring sports superstar Neeraj Chopra, on 26 January 2022. The Free Fire Stories Gold Edition video has Neeraj rolling back the years as he talks about his journey and how his determination to put in the hard yards paved the way for his remarkable success.

Shot in Khandra, Neeraj’s hometown, the video provides viewers a glimpse into his formative years as he takes us through the trials and tribulations of his career himself.

Free Fire Stories highlight the passion and zeal amongst the community associated with the game. This Golden edition is an in-depth look at how his resolve to make it big in an unheralded space like javelin throwing in India parallels the rise of careers in mobile gaming and Esports in the country - inspiring the youth to take the road less traveled.

Neeraj’s story, described by kith and kin in the video, is a shining example of how similar avenues like Free Fire empower youth to pursue their dreams, be it sport or gaming. Neeraj said:

“I have been fortunate to be given a chance to try and inspire people – particularly youngsters – by telling them about my journey. The Free Fire Stories Gold Edition is a fantastic opportunity for me and those close to me to share as much as we can about my journey as an athlete, my love for the sport, the Gold and the Olympic Games, and my goals for the future. This is something I am looking forward to, and I hope it encourages and inspires as many youngsters as possible."

Neeraj’s association with Free Fire Esports

Neeraj made an appearance at the Free Fire India Championship Fall 2021 Grand Finale held on 17 October 2021, flagging off the final match day with a giveaway of autographed FFIC jerseys and motivating the finalists to give it their best on the biggest stage of them all - a scenario he’s well accustomed to.

The Free Fire esports community has immense takeaways from this association. Neeraj’s evident passion for every aspect of his life is a guiding light for upcoming players. Mustafa Ghouse, CEO, JSW Sports Pvt Ltd, said:

“The way Neeraj inspired the entire nation with his sheer grit and desire to be the best is a story that will always have a special place in the history of Indian sport. What’s amazing is that he enjoys talking about it to encourage youngsters. Free Fire Stories is a fantastic way for Neeraj to reach out to the gaming community, and I’m certain his story will keep inspiring us and the future generations in India.”

