Free Fire streamer PVS Gaming's journey, challenges, life struggles, passion for gaming, and more

Born in the small hamlet of Purushanur in Villupuram, I, Hari Raman aka PVS Gaming, dreamt of becoming a doctor and helping others. Being a coolie's son, I couldn't afford higher studies, and therefore people in my village laughed and ridiculed me when I told them I wanted to be a doctor.

One day, I was discussing my passion to be a doctor with my uncle, and he too discouraged me from pursuing a medical degree. He said, "Poor people cannot become doctors even if they wish to." I wanted to prove him wrong and didn't let anybody's words stop me from becoming a doctor. Despite being rejected by medical colleges in my hometown, I was accepted by a college in Gujarat.

How gaming helped PVS Gaming fight loneliness

Moving from South India to West India was an interesting phase in my life. Despite having language and cultural barriers, I didn’t face any issues during my stay. However, I had limited friends due to the language barrier. Living in Gujarat, I also missed my friends and family in Villupuram. This is when gaming played a very important part in my life. Being passionate about gaming since my childhood, I started playing on YouTube to make friends. By creating a YouTube channel, I hoped to forget about my loneliness. I also enjoyed interacting with people all over the country. Creating content and streaming in Tamil, I did make a community of my own on YouTube and never felt alone in the new city.

Gaming helped me pay my medical college fees

Coming from a poor background I was always ridiculed by people in my village every time I mentioned that I wanted to be a doctor. I learned about earning via gaming only after I started my channel to fight loneliness in the new city. Over time my followers, views, and reach grew. I was able monetize my YouTube channel and use the money to pay a part of my fees. However, I was still struggling to make ends meet.

Life remained challenging. I was told I could not attend final year exams since I had not paid the fees. The college gave me just a day to pay the remaining sum and warned me that I would have to sit for the exams six months later if I did not pay the fees within a day. I was in tears. I didn’t know what to do as the deadline was too short and I wished to complete the course on time. Luckily, I had really good friends who rescued me from this situation. They all pooled resources to cover my fees. I repaid them within a few weeks after earning via YouTube Gaming. As a token of gratitude, I continue to pay them at least 5% of the income I generate from my two professions.

How PVS Gaming balanced being a doctor and gamer

Time and again, gaming has boosted my self-esteem and that is why I considered making a career out of it. Today, my YouTube channel is filled with Clash of Clans and Free Fire videos that have garnered over two million subscribers. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, I started using my gaming channel to educate and create medical and health awareness. I have also been actively dispelling myths and misinformation about vaccines.

Gaming and the medical profession are two of my biggest passions. As a result, I prefer not to pick one over the other. My parents discouraged me when I first started the channel because they thought I would give up on my studies and become a full-time gamer. However, I explained that it was a means for me to raise college fees. My main goal was to help people from less privileged backgrounds. I saw poor people struggling to pay their medical bills and became a doctor in hopes of helping those in need.

