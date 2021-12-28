Free Fire will release its new Alpine map in the new year on 1 January 2022

The highly anticipated, permanent Alpine map will launch on 1 January, ‘New Age Day’, with key collectibles and never-before-seen in-game events.

Players can look forward to receiving the new Yeti pet when they log in on 1 January 2022.

From now till New Age Day, fans can explore the new map through an immersive springtime experience.

India, 28 December 2021 — Free Fire Survivors, get ready for New Age Day on 1 January 2022! After weeks of blizzardous content and hard-won battles in the frost, Free Fire’s New Age Campaign will enter an exciting finale as it launches its new, permanent spring-themed Alpine map alongside limited-time activities and missions.

From today, users can also sneak a peek at the new spring map through an immersive experience at the VR website and unlock mini adventures as they explore different zones.

Battle it out with New Age’s new ranked season and snag exclusive collectibles

Survivors looking to amp up their Free Fire experience and test their skills within the unfamiliar territory on the Alpine map need to wait no longer — the new map will be available to Survivors on 1 January 2022 (12 am IST).

Survivors will have the chance to earn over 100 Magic Cube Fragments by participating in in-game matches, which can be exchanged for exclusive items in the Magic Cube Exchange Store! Additionally, numerous time-limited bundles, such as the Winter Icerunner costume bundle, will be redeemable through the exchange store in the New Age main activity once gamers have acquired enough New Age tokens.

Players who log in on 1 January 2022 will also receive their very own Yeti pet that they can bring into battle.

A new island for Survivors to explore and discover

Come 1 January 2022, Free Fire fans will be able to explore the ins and outs of Alpine as it becomes a permanent fixture of Free Fire! Alpine is a southern island and was originally a fishing village before becoming a military outpost during the winter war, where Team Elite fought hard against villains Mr. Red and Yeti over the stolen energy core.

Key features of Alpine include:

Vantage

The Vantage zone comprises several buildings with different structures and several wide roads between them. The warehouse in the center of the area has become a crucial position to control the conflict.

The Free Fire New Age Vantage zone

Railroad

The Railroad zone takes the station as the main center point, with several cabins on the platform. Whether you are on the platform or the station's main body, the commanding height flyover is a core point to be contested for. There is no safe zone in this area, and users need to be vigilant at all times to avoid becoming the prey of others.

Free Fire New Age Railroad zone

Dock

There are no other buildings in the dock area except for two warehouses. Instead, there is a structure composed of a large number of containers.

Free Fire New Age Dock zone

River Mouth

The houses in River Mouth are distributed in an orderly and close manner, making it easy to identify who you are. Gamers can easily collect the materials they need to arm themselves in this area, but they may also encounter the enemy at the corner of the street.

Free Fire New Age River Mouth

Fusion

The mixed area takes the central hall as the competition point and is surrounded by supporting buildings. The layered structure makes it impossible to approach the entrance of the building freely from the ground, and it is necessary to enter the scope of the foundation from the steps first.

Free Fire New Age Fusion zone

Players looking to get up close with Alpine can check out the live-action film produced in India, ‘The Rise of Alpine’, releasing at 4 pm on 28 December 2021 at the official Free Fire India YouTube channel here.

Free Fire: The Rise Of Alpine

For the latest updates, stay tuned to Free Fire’s official Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter handles

Download Free Fire on the Apple iOS App or Google Play Store.

Free Fire MAX is also available on the Apple iOS App and Google Play Store.

Edited by Ravi Iyer