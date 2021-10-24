Free Fire working redeem code for free rewards today (24 October 2021): Get free weapon loot crates

Players may choose from a wide variety of visually appealing weapon skins in Free Fire. Aside from the esthetic value, the extra attributes are another motivation to purchase these cosmetics. The added strategic value of these skins cannot be underestimated and as a result, players usually go to any length to obtain them for free.

In addition to events, redeem codes also feature gun crates as rewards, offering an exciting set of skins for free. These are 12 characters in length and are released by the developers at regular intervals.

Working Free Fire redeem code for 24 October 2021

You should open the loot crates from the vault (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes: FD7SWGGZRXSG

Rewards: 2x The Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

The gun grate is restricted to players on the Singapore server, owing to the given server restrictions. Further, the limited validity makes it necessary for them to use it to attain the rewards quickly.

How to claim rewards using redeem code in Free Fire

Step 1: Aside from new users, most Free Fire gamers are aware that the redeem code must be used via the official rewards redemption site. You may utilize this link to head to the official webpage.

Step 2: Once you have arrived at the webpage, you may log in to your Free Fire account using one of the options provided. Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID are available methods.

Suppose you are still using a guest account. In that case, you may first open the game and bind your ID to one of the options provided in the game to become eligible to use the redeem code.

The redeem code for today is FD7SWGGZRXSG (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After logging in, you must enter the code in the text field. This ensures that there are no errors while typing the code.

Step 4: Finally, hit the confirm button next to the OK button to redeem their code.

You can open the crate (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 5: If you get a message reading that you have successfully redeemed the code, you may sign in to your Free Fire ID and get the items from the mail.

Step 6: Following that, you can open the crates from the vault to obtain gun skins at random based on your luck.

Edited by Srijan Sen