Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout Day 2: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout is scheduled for Thursday, July 17, 2025. On Day 2, teams from Groups B and C will compete in six matches. Team Falcons currently stands first in the overall standings after the opening day. A total of 18 teams, divided into three groups, are battling it out in this initial stage.

The Knockout of the Free Fire event will feature 12 matches for each team. The teams ranked between 1st and 12th on the overall leaderboard will qualify for the next stages. On the other hand, the 13th to 18th placed teams will be eliminated from the World Cup 2025.

Participant groups in Free Fire World Cup 2025 Knockout

Here are the groups for the Knockout Stage:

Group A

Visionsystem SPA paiN Gaming All Gamers Virtus.pro Team Falcons Red Hawks

Group B

Hotshot Esports EVOS Divine Fluxo Core Memory Esports Team Vitality Alfa 34

Group C

Dragons Esports Rainbow7 ONIC Olympus LOS RRQ Kazu Buriram United Esports

Schedule and how to watch

Day 2 will be live-streamed at 6:30 pm IST on the YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels of Free Fire Esports.

Here is the map schedule for Day 2:

Game 1 - Bermuda - 7:35 pm IST

Game 2 - Purgatory - 8:15 pm IST

Game 2 - Kalahari - 8:45 pm IST

Game 3 - Alpine - 9:25 pm IST

Game 5 - Nexterra - 10:00 pm IST

Game 6 - Solara - 10:30 pm IST

Day 1 overview

Team Falcons from Thailand ranked first in the overall standings with 98 points after Day 1. They won two of their six matches. The defending champion has made an excellent start to the Free Fire World Cup. Evos Esports captured second spot with 88 points and one Booyah.

Brazil’s Pain Gaming and Thailand’s Core Memory stood third and fourth with 77 and 69 points, respectively. Fluxo, the FFWS 2024 Global Finals winners, finished fifth with 61 points. Team Vitality ensured sixth rank with 59 points and one Booyah.

Pakistan’s Hotshot Esports finished seventh with 56 points. Virtus Pro secured eighth place with 52 points. AG Global and Alfa34 were ninth and tenth, respectively. Bangladesh’s Red Hawks had a poor start as the team came 11th with only 32 points.

Vision System stumbled on the opening day and scored a meagre 16 points in their first six matches of the Free Fire World Cup. The team will aim to bounce back in the last six encounters of the stage.

