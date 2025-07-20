Free Fire World Cup 2025: Winner, prize pool distribution, MVP, and highlights 

The Free Fire World Cup 2025 concluded on July 20 after five days of thrilling matchups. Evos Divine from Indonesia emerged as champions after a phenomenal performance in the final. The organization lifted the prestigious trophy in thumping fashion and received the winner's cheque of $300,000. Their star player, Rasyah, secured the MVP title and collected a $10,000 cash prize.The Free Fire World Cup 2025 was held from July 16 to 20 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A total of 18 teams battled for the title and a prize pool of $1 million. The tournament was played in three stages: Knockout, Point Rush, and Grand Finals. The Champion Rush format was used in the finals.Prize pool distribution of Free Fire World Cup 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere is the prize pool distribution of the World Cup:EVOS Divine - $300,000RRQ Kazu - $180,000Team Vitality - $120,000LOS - $80,000AG Global - $60,000Team Falcons - $50,000Dragons Esports - $40,000paiN Gaming - $35,000Buriram United Esports - $30,000Fluxo - $25,000Rainbow7 - $20,000Core Memory Esports X KOG - $15,000Visionsystem SPA - $10,000ONIC Olympus - $9,000Hotshot Esports - $8,000Virtus pro - $7,000Alfa 34 - $6,000Red Hawks - $5,000RRQ Kazu also had a magnificent run in the World Cup. The Indonesian squad secured second place and earned $180,000 in prize money. Indonesia’s Team Vitality came third in the tournament and received a cash prize of $120,000.FF World Cup 2025 Grand Finals scoreboard (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)LOS from Brazil and AG Global achieved fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Team Falcons, the Free Fire World Cup 2024 winners, had a nice start to the event but stumbled in the Grand Finals. The Thai squad improved their performances in the last few games and came sixth in the event.Buriram United, with an experienced lineup, had a below-average run in the World Cup, finishing ninth. The Thai club started the Grand Finals with a bang and won the opening match, but they failed to deliver consistent performances in their next nine matches. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFluxo, the reigning world champions, had a disappointing run in the Free Fire World Cup 2025. The Brazilian squad looked under pressure throughout the event. They ranked tenth in the tournament.Rainbow7 faced challenges in the finale and finished 11th in the event. Core Memory had a great run in the Knockout and Point Rush stages, but the team faltered in the Grand Finals and ended up in 12th position.