Free Fire World Cup 2025: Winner, prize pool distribution, MVP, and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Jul 20, 2025 20:05 GMT
Evos Divine clinched FF Esports World Cup 2025 title (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)
Evos Divine clinched FF Esports World Cup 2025 title (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)

The Free Fire World Cup 2025 concluded on July 20 after five days of thrilling matchups. Evos Divine from Indonesia emerged as champions after a phenomenal performance in the final. The organization lifted the prestigious trophy in thumping fashion and received the winner's cheque of $300,000. Their star player, Rasyah, secured the MVP title and collected a $10,000 cash prize.

The Free Fire World Cup 2025 was held from July 16 to 20 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A total of 18 teams battled for the title and a prize pool of $1 million. The tournament was played in three stages: Knockout, Point Rush, and Grand Finals. The Champion Rush format was used in the finals.

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire World Cup 2025

Here is the prize pool distribution of the World Cup:

  1. EVOS Divine - $300,000
  2. RRQ Kazu - $180,000
  3. Team Vitality - $120,000
  4. LOS - $80,000
  5. AG Global - $60,000
  6. Team Falcons - $50,000
  7. Dragons Esports - $40,000
  8. paiN Gaming - $35,000
  9. Buriram United Esports - $30,000
  10. Fluxo - $25,000
  11. Rainbow7 - $20,000
  12. Core Memory Esports X KOG - $15,000
  13. Visionsystem SPA - $10,000
  14. ONIC Olympus - $9,000
  15. Hotshot Esports - $8,000
  16. Virtus pro - $7,000
  17. Alfa 34 - $6,000
  18. Red Hawks - $5,000

RRQ Kazu also had a magnificent run in the World Cup. The Indonesian squad secured second place and earned $180,000 in prize money. Indonesia’s Team Vitality came third in the tournament and received a cash prize of $120,000.

FF World Cup 2025 Grand Finals scoreboard (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)
FF World Cup 2025 Grand Finals scoreboard (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)

LOS from Brazil and AG Global achieved fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Team Falcons, the Free Fire World Cup 2024 winners, had a nice start to the event but stumbled in the Grand Finals. The Thai squad improved their performances in the last few games and came sixth in the event.

Buriram United, with an experienced lineup, had a below-average run in the World Cup, finishing ninth. The Thai club started the Grand Finals with a bang and won the opening match, but they failed to deliver consistent performances in their next nine matches.

Fluxo, the reigning world champions, had a disappointing run in the Free Fire World Cup 2025. The Brazilian squad looked under pressure throughout the event. They ranked tenth in the tournament.

Rainbow7 faced challenges in the finale and finished 11th in the event. Core Memory had a great run in the Knockout and Point Rush stages, but the team faltered in the Grand Finals and ended up in 12th position.

