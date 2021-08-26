Free Fire World Series (2021) Mexico called off

Garena launched Free Fire in 2017, and it recently reached 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store. The battle royale title also crossed 150 million peak daily active users and is currently celebrating its 4th anniversary.

This game's success can be attributed to the ecosystem Garena has developed around it. In addition, the developer has created an excellent esports ecosystem around the game.

So much so that the Free Fire World Series Singapore finale in May had more than 5.4 million peak concurrent viewers.

Players and fans were eagerly awaiting the next edition of the Free Fire World Series, scheduled for Mexico later this year.

Free Fire World Series Mexico canceled due to COVID 19

Unfortunately, there is some bad news. According to Dot Esports, the Free Fire World Series Mexico has been canceled. This is due to the new variant of the coronavirus.

Delta variant cases are rising worldwide, and several countries are dealing with an all-time high number of cases.

The host country, Mexico, has reported around 25,000 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking it the largest daily increase so far.

Garena had also canceled the World Series due to the pandemic last year and organized Continental Series in Asia, the Americas, and EMEA instead.

The Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore saw Team Pheonix from Thailand emerge as champions. After dominating the finals, the team took home 500K USD in prize money.

South Asian teams were barred from entering Singapore due to the outbreak of a new variant of the COVID-19. Team Elite and Galaxy Racer from India were excluded from the FFWS Singapore. Team TG from Pakistan and Team Riot from Bangladesh were also barred from the event due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Therefore, all four South Asian teams were unable to travel but were awarded the prize money. Despite the exclusion of these sides, the Hindi language stream peaked at 1.6 million viewers.

The coveted tournament featured a massive prize pool of $2 million.

In the wake of the cancellation of the World Series, it will be interesting to see if Garena organizes Continental Series in the future or not.

Gaming Aura reveals Free Fire Max pre-registration release date. Check here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer