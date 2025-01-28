Free Fire World Series 2025: New format explained 

Garena announced a new format for Free Fire World Series 2025. They unveiled the complete roadmap and structure for the 2025 season, outlining several regional and global tournaments scheduled for this year. Teams from around the world are now preparing for their regional events. Garena will organize local competitions in five regions: Brazil, SEA, LATAM, Pakistan, and MEA.

Furthermore, the Free Fire World Cup and World Series Finals will be the two international tournaments of the 2025 season. Read on to learn more about the new Free Fire World Series 2025 format.

Free Fire Esports 2025 new format

Garena has made changes in the format of the Grand Finals of the FFWS 2025. Like the previous years, 12 teams will play eight matches in the Finals. These teams will now be given a target point, called the Champion Rush Point. This also means these 12 teams will first fight to achieve a pre-determined point.

Once a team reaches the pre-determined point, they must win a Booyah to win the tournament. If no team wins a Booyah within the eight matches, the winner will be declared based on the overall points standings.

Garena stated:

“If no champion is determined by the eighth game, the team ranked first on the leaderboard at that point will be declared the overall champion”.

Apart from the aforementioned changes, Garena announced that the last match of each day of the Knockout Stage will now feature two points for one elimination. Teams will aim to play aggressively to claim more points due to this rule.

Active skill rule

Each team member must equip a different active skill during the Free Fire World Series events. This rule forces teams to adapt and display diverse playstyles in every match.

Garena also introduced the global talent development program, which supports local teams and players in achieving their goals. The publisher will unveil more details about this program in the coming days.

Many regional tournaments will kick off in April this year. Teams will fight in spring seasonal events to grab a spot in the Esports World Cup 2025, scheduled in July in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After that, teams will participate in their fall seasonal events (regional) to earn a spot in the World Series 2025 Global Finals, which will be held in November in Indonesia.

