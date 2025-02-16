Free Fire World Series 2025 Thailand Spring Finals: Teams, date, and prize pool 

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Thailand Spring is scheduled for February 16. The 12 finalists will battle for the first spot in the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring, where a prize pool of $14,710 is up for grabs. These finalists have been chosen from the Knockout Stage, which was held from January 31 to February 9.

Ad

The 12 Free Fire teams participated in the Point Rush Stage on February 15 and have collected their headstart points for the Finale. The competition is being held online. The winning team will receive a spot at the FFWS SEA Spring and a cash prize of around $3000.

Qualified teams for Free Fire World Series 2025 Thailand Spring Finals

Ad

Trending

Here are the finalists:

All Gamers Artemis JAS Academy V Esports PT Esports Generation 9 Avida SAAB THUG Wow Wow Esport Blue Top Star Esports

Prize pool distribution

The bottom six teams of the knockout stage have also received a share of the total prize pool. Here's the distribution:

1st Place - $2967

2nd Place - $1780

3rd Place - $1335

4th Place - $1038

5th Place - $890

6th Place - $890

7th Place - $741

8th Place - $741

9th Place - $593

10th Place - $593

11th Place - $534

12th Place - $534

13th Place - $445

14th Place - $445 - Adbenz

15th Place - $356 - Fourarm

16th Place - $356 - Mirinda

17th Place - $296 - Core Memory Esports

18th Place - $296 - Akira Esports

Ad

All Gamers was the top performer in the Knockout Stage of the FFWS Thailand Spring. The renowned team had a fantastic run and won eight of its 24 matches. Being the only squad to cross the 500-point mark in the stage, All Gamers will now hope to retain its rhythm in the Finals.

Artemis and JAS Academy finished second and third in the Knockout Stage and looked phenomenal.

Ad

JV Esports too played well and stood fourth in the overall rankings. PT Esports and Generation 9 had an average run; the two underdogs will look to improve in the Finals and earn a podium spot.

Avida, SAAB, and Thug delivered average performances in the previous stage. Meanwhile, Blue and Top Star Esports somehow made it to the Finals. Despite their underwhelming displays, these teams have a great chance to stage an upset and achieve a respectable spot in this Free Fire event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.