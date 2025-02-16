  • home icon
  Free Fire World Series 2025 Thailand Spring Finals: Teams, date, and prize pool 

Free Fire World Series 2025 Thailand Spring Finals: Teams, date, and prize pool 

By Gametube
Modified Feb 16, 2025 00:51 IST
FFWS Thailand Spring Finals takes place on February 16 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)
FFWS Thailand Spring Finals takes place on February 16 (Image via YouTube/Free Fire Esports)

The Grand Finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Thailand Spring is scheduled for February 16. The 12 finalists will battle for the first spot in the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring, where a prize pool of $14,710 is up for grabs. These finalists have been chosen from the Knockout Stage, which was held from January 31 to February 9.

The 12 Free Fire teams participated in the Point Rush Stage on February 15 and have collected their headstart points for the Finale. The competition is being held online. The winning team will receive a spot at the FFWS SEA Spring and a cash prize of around $3000.

Qualified teams for Free Fire World Series 2025 Thailand Spring Finals

also-read-trending Trending

Here are the finalists:

  1. All Gamers
  2. Artemis
  3. JAS Academy
  4. V Esports
  5. PT Esports
  6. Generation 9
  7. Avida
  8. SAAB
  9. THUG
  10. Wow Wow Esport
  11. Blue
  12. Top Star Esports

Prize pool distribution

The bottom six teams of the knockout stage have also received a share of the total prize pool. Here's the distribution:

  • 1st Place - $2967
  • 2nd Place - $1780
  • 3rd Place - $1335
  • 4th Place - $1038
  • 5th Place - $890
  • 6th Place - $890
  • 7th Place - $741
  • 8th Place - $741
  • 9th Place - $593
  • 10th Place - $593
  • 11th Place - $534
  • 12th Place - $534
  • 13th Place - $445
  • 14th Place - $445 - Adbenz
  • 15th Place - $356 - Fourarm
  • 16th Place - $356 - Mirinda
  • 17th Place - $296 - Core Memory Esports
  • 18th Place - $296 - Akira Esports
All Gamers was the top performer in the Knockout Stage of the FFWS Thailand Spring. The renowned team had a fantastic run and won eight of its 24 matches. Being the only squad to cross the 500-point mark in the stage, All Gamers will now hope to retain its rhythm in the Finals.

Artemis and JAS Academy finished second and third in the Knockout Stage and looked phenomenal.

JV Esports too played well and stood fourth in the overall rankings. PT Esports and Generation 9 had an average run; the two underdogs will look to improve in the Finals and earn a podium spot.

Avida, SAAB, and Thug delivered average performances in the previous stage. Meanwhile, Blue and Top Star Esports somehow made it to the Finals. Despite their underwhelming displays, these teams have a great chance to stage an upset and achieve a respectable spot in this Free Fire event.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
