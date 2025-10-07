  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals: Teams, prize pool, dates, and host country announced

Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals: Teams, prize pool, dates, and host country announced

By Gametube
Published Oct 07, 2025 06:56 GMT
FFWS 2025 Global Finals kicks off on October 31 (Image via Instagram/Free Fire Esports Global)
FFWS 2025 Global Finals kicks off on October 31 (Image via Instagram/Free Fire Esports Global)

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals will take place from October 31 to November 15 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event boasts a total prize pool of $1 million and will feature 18 participating teams. This is the seventh edition of the tournament.

Ad

The Global Finals will be contested in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. The Battle Royale competition will consist of two stages: the Knockout Stage and the Grand Finals. The Knockout Stage will span two weeks, from October 31 to November 9, while the Grand Finals will take place on November 15.

In the Knockout Stage, 18 teams will compete for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. The top eight teams from Knockout Week 1 will play in the Clash Squad mode. They will compete in Swiss Mode on November 5 and 6, with the finale scheduled for November 14.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Qualified teams in FFWS 2025 Global Finals

Ad

Here are the 18 participating teams in the FFWS 2025 Global Finals:

  1. Evos Divine
  2. Team Falcons
  3. Heavy
  4. RRQ Kazu
  5. Buriram United
  6. All Gamers Global
  7. GOW
  8. P Esports
  9. Team Solid
  10. E1 Sports
  11. Fluxo
  12. Rainbow7
  13. Nova Legion
  14. Red Hawks
  15. Red Cliff
  16. Hotshot Esports
  17. Clear Vision Esports

Prize pool distribution

The Battle Royale mode features a prize pool of $850,000, while the Clash Squad mode boasts $150,000. Here is the prize pool distribution:

Battle Royale mode

  • 1st Place - $300,000
  • 2nd Place - $150,000
  • 3rd Place - $70,000
  • 4th Place - $60,000
  • 5th Place - $55,000
  • 6th Place - $50,000
  • 7th Place - $45,000
  • 8th Place - $40,000
  • 9th Place - $35,000
  • 10th Place - $30,000
  • 11th Place - $27,000
  • 12th Place - $26,000
  • 13th Place - $15,000
  • 14th Place - $15,000
  • 15th Place - $15,000
  • 16th Place - $15,000
  • 17th Place - $15,000
  • 18th Place - $15,000
  • Grand Finals MVP - $10,000
  • Predator - $5,000
  • Team of the day (each day) - $1,000
Ad

Clash Squad mode

  • First Place - $45,000
  • Second Place - $25,000
  • Third Place - $20,000
  • Fourth Place - $15,000
  • Fifth Place - $10,000
  • Sixth Place - $10,000
  • Seventh Place - $10,000
  • Eighth Place - $10,000
  • Grand Finals MVP - $5,000

Evos Divine, the winner of the Esports World Cup 2025, has secured a spot in the FFWS 2025 Global Finals. The remaining 17 teams have been selected from regional events and will compete for the international title.

Defending champion Fluxo from Brazil aims to defend its title in the FFWS 2025 Global Finals. Falcons, Buriram United, Evos, and Fluxo are also among the teams to watch out for in the event.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications