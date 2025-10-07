Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals: Teams, prize pool, dates, and host country announced

The Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Global Finals will take place from October 31 to November 15 at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia. The event boasts a total prize pool of $1 million and will feature 18 participating teams. This is the seventh edition of the tournament.The Global Finals will be contested in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. The Battle Royale competition will consist of two stages: the Knockout Stage and the Grand Finals. The Knockout Stage will span two weeks, from October 31 to November 9, while the Grand Finals will take place on November 15. In the Knockout Stage, 18 teams will compete for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. The top eight teams from Knockout Week 1 will play in the Clash Squad mode. They will compete in Swiss Mode on November 5 and 6, with the finale scheduled for November 14. Qualified teams in FFWS 2025 Global Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the 18 participating teams in the FFWS 2025 Global Finals:Evos DivineTeam FalconsHeavyRRQ KazuBuriram UnitedAll Gamers GlobalGOWP EsportsTeam SolidE1 SportsFluxoRainbow7Nova LegionRed HawksRed CliffHotshot EsportsClear Vision EsportsPrize pool distributionThe Battle Royale mode features a prize pool of $850,000, while the Clash Squad mode boasts $150,000. Here is the prize pool distribution:Battle Royale mode1st Place - $300,0002nd Place - $150,0003rd Place - $70,0004th Place - $60,0005th Place - $55,0006th Place - $50,0007th Place - $45,0008th Place - $40,0009th Place - $35,00010th Place - $30,00011th Place - $27,00012th Place - $26,00013th Place - $15,00014th Place - $15,00015th Place - $15,00016th Place - $15,00017th Place - $15,00018th Place - $15,000Grand Finals MVP - $10,000Predator - $5,000Team of the day (each day) - $1,000Clash Squad modeFirst Place - $45,000Second Place - $25,000Third Place - $20,000Fourth Place - $15,000Fifth Place - $10,000Sixth Place - $10,000Seventh Place - $10,000Eighth Place - $10,000Grand Finals MVP - $5,000Evos Divine, the winner of the Esports World Cup 2025, has secured a spot in the FFWS 2025 Global Finals. The remaining 17 teams have been selected from regional events and will compete for the international title.Defending champion Fluxo from Brazil aims to defend its title in the FFWS 2025 Global Finals. Falcons, Buriram United, Evos, and Fluxo are also among the teams to watch out for in the event.