Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring: All 18 teams and dates announced 

All 18 teams have been confirmed for the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring. These clubs will compete against one another to earn a share of the $300,000 prize pool. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on April 25, 2025, and will conclude on June 7, 2025. The Knockout Stage will be played online, while the Point Rush and Grand Finals will be held offline in Hanoi, Vietnam.

A total of 14 teams from the FFWS SEA 2024 Fall have received direct invitations to the World Series Spring. One team each from Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia Qualifiers have qualified for this event. The top teams from this tournament will make it to the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, KSA.

The 18 clubs will be seeded equally into three groups for the Knockout Stage. Each team will participate in 72 matches during this stage. The overall first to 12th ranked clubs will earn a spot in both the Point Rush and Grand Finals stages. Meanwhile, the 13th to 18th placed teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Participating teams in FFWS 2025 SEA Spring

Here are the 18 squads that will compete in this event:

WAG (Vietnam) HUA Esports (Vietnam) Heavy (Vietnam) GOW (Vietnam) P Esports (Vietnam) Buriram United Esports (Thailand) Team Falcons (Thailand) Twisted Minds (Thailand) Core Memory (Thailand) All Gamers Global (Thailand) RRQ Kazu (Indonesia) Evos Divine (Indonesia) Beigegron Delta (Indonesia) ONIC Olympus (Indonesia) Sriwijaya Esports (Indonesia) Todak (Malaysia) Team Vamos (Malaysia) Expand (Malaysia)

P Esports emerged victorious in the Vietnamese Qualifiers, while All Gamers Global made it to the event after winning the Thai Qualifiers. Sriwijaya Esports performed well in the Indonesian Qualifiers and also claimed a spot. Expand won the Malaysian Qualifiers to earn a place in this event.

Buriram United from Thailand won the FFWS 2024 SEA Fall. The squad is known for its consistency. They will be one of the lineups to watch out for in the spring edition.

Team Falcons from Thailand also features experienced athletes, having conquered the Esports World Cup 2024 last year. They were runners-up in the FFWS 2024 SEA Fall.

Popular Indonesian clubs RRQ, Evos, Bigetron, and ONIC will also be hoping for the title win. RRQ were the runners-up of the Free Fire World Series 2024 Global Finals, while WAG from Vietnam had a decent run in their last few events. These will be among the teams to look out for in the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring.

