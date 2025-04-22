Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring: Teams, dates, format, prize pool and how to watch

The spring edition of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 South East Asia is all set to kick off on April 25, 2025. A total of 18 teams will compete against each other for two and a half months. The prize pool of this prestigious tournament is $300,000, of which $100,000 will be awarded to the champions. The top teams from the event will also grab their spots in the Esports World Cup 2025.

Ad

The Knockout, the initial stage of the event, will be played from April 25 to June 1, 2025. Teams will compete against each other for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. This stage will be held in two phases. The FFWS Grand Finals will be played on June 14 in Hanoi, Vietnam. This ultimate stage will be organised in the Champion Rush format.

Participating teams in FFWS 2025 SEA Spring

Ad

Trending

Team Flash Todak Buriram United Esports Vesakha Sriwijaya Bigetron Esports ONIC Olympus Team Falcons Heavy All Gamers Global P Esports Reverse Red RRQ Kazu WAG Expand GOW Team Vamos Core Memory Esports EVOS Divine

Prize pool distribution

Each participant will receive a share of the total prize pool. The winning club will get $100,000, while the runner-up will receive $40,000. Each match day will also see the top performer earning $250,000. The MVP of the tournament will secure $4,000. Here is the prize pool distribution:

1st Place - $100,000

2nd Place - $40,000

3rd Place - $20,000

4th Place - $20,000

5th Place - $15,000

6th Place - $15,000

7th Place - $12,000

8th Place - $12,000

9th Place - $10,000

10th Place - $10,000

11th Place - $10,000

12th Place - $10,000

13th Place - $3,000

14th Place - $3,000

15th Place - $3,000

16th Place - $3,000

17th Place - $3,000

18th Place - $3,000

Ad

The World Series 2025 SEA will be live streamed on Free Fire Esports' YouTube channel at 6 pm (GMT + 7).

Buriram United from Thailand was the winner of the FFWS 2024 SEA Fall. The team is known as one of the best Free Fire squads in the world. They will now aim to defend their title in this spring edition.

Ad

RRQ Kazu recently won the FFWS Pre Season and Free Fire Squad Showdown. The Indonesian team was the runner-up of the World Series 2024 Global Finals. The team, which has performed consistently in their last few tournament, will hope to maintain their rhythm in this upcoming event.

Bigetron, WAG, All Gamers, and Falcons are also some of the top teams to watch out for in the tournament. Their main goal will be to perform well and grab a spot in the Esports World Cup 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.