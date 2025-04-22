Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 SEA Spring: Teams, dates, format, prize pool and how to watch

The spring edition of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 South East Asia is all set to kick off on April 25, 2025. A total of 18 teams will compete against each other for two and a half months. The prize pool of this prestigious tournament is $300,000, of which $100,000 will be awarded to the champions. The top teams from the event will also grab their spots in the Esports World Cup 2025.
The Knockout, the initial stage of the event, will be played from April 25 to June 1, 2025. Teams will compete against each other for 12 spots in the Grand Finals. This stage will be held in two phases. The FFWS Grand Finals will be played on June 14 in Hanoi, Vietnam. This ultimate stage will be organised in the Champion Rush format.
Participating teams in FFWS 2025 SEA Spring
- Team Flash
- Todak
- Buriram United Esports
- Vesakha Sriwijaya
- Bigetron Esports
- ONIC Olympus
- Team Falcons
- Heavy
- All Gamers Global
- P Esports
- Reverse Red
- RRQ Kazu
- WAG
- Expand
- GOW
- Team Vamos
- Core Memory Esports
- EVOS Divine
Prize pool distribution
Each participant will receive a share of the total prize pool. The winning club will get $100,000, while the runner-up will receive $40,000. Each match day will also see the top performer earning $250,000. The MVP of the tournament will secure $4,000. Here is the prize pool distribution:
- 1st Place - $100,000
- 2nd Place - $40,000
- 3rd Place - $20,000
- 4th Place - $20,000
- 5th Place - $15,000
- 6th Place - $15,000
- 7th Place - $12,000
- 8th Place - $12,000
- 9th Place - $10,000
- 10th Place - $10,000
- 11th Place - $10,000
- 12th Place - $10,000
- 13th Place - $3,000
- 14th Place - $3,000
- 15th Place - $3,000
- 16th Place - $3,000
- 17th Place - $3,000
- 18th Place - $3,000
The World Series 2025 SEA will be live streamed on Free Fire Esports' YouTube channel at 6 pm (GMT + 7).
Buriram United from Thailand was the winner of the FFWS 2024 SEA Fall. The team is known as one of the best Free Fire squads in the world. They will now aim to defend their title in this spring edition.
RRQ Kazu recently won the FFWS Pre Season and Free Fire Squad Showdown. The Indonesian team was the runner-up of the World Series 2024 Global Finals. The team, which has performed consistently in their last few tournament, will hope to maintain their rhythm in this upcoming event.
Bigetron, WAG, All Gamers, and Falcons are also some of the top teams to watch out for in the tournament. Their main goal will be to perform well and grab a spot in the Esports World Cup 2025.
