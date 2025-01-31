Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Thailand Spring Knockout: All 18 teams, format, and dates

The Knockout stage of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Thailand Spring begins on January 31, 2025. A total of 18 teams will fight against each other over two weeks. The top 12 teams from this phase will compete in the Point Rush and Grand Finals. The tournament's winning team will be awarded a spot in the FFWS 2025 SEA Spring.

While the Knockout stage will run until February 9, 2025, the Point Rush will be conducted over two days on February 14 and 15. The Grand Finals of the tournament will then take place on February 16.

The Qualifiers stage was held from January 18 to 27 with the top six teams advancing to the Knockout. The event boasts a cash prize pool of around $15,000, wherein the winners will receive approximately $3,000.

Participating teams in Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2025 Thailand Spring Knockout

The 18 teams have been divided equally into three groups for the Knockout. While six teams have qualified from the Qualifiers, the other 12 have been invited directly to this stage. Here are all the participants:

Group A

All Gamers Wow Wow Esport PT Esports Core Memory Esports Adbenz Ratchanon

Group B

Blue Top Star E-Sport Artemis Avida Akira Esports Mirinda

Group C

JV E-Sport SAAB Fourarm JAS Academy THUG Generation 9

All Gamers entered the Free Fire scene in May 2024. The club was fifth in the Esports World Cup Riyadh last year and finished 10th in the FFWS SEA Fall. They also won the SPS Season 5 Asia Pacific Challenge. The club's main goal will be to secure victory in this tournament and claim a seat in the FFWS SEA 2025 Spring.

JV Esports was the runner-up of the FFWS 2024 Thailand Spring. The team was a few points behind table-toppers, Attack All Around, and missed a spot in the World Series 2024 SEA Fall. The club will strive to do better this season and win the event.

Avida, Paza, and Saab were third, fourth, and fifth in the previous edition of the FFWS Thailand, respectively.

JD Academy, a popular Thai team, had a mediocre run in 2024. The club was 10th in the World Series Thailand Fall. Their goal will be to meet their fans' expectations and win this ongoing Free Fire competition.

The FFWS 2025 SEA Spring will kick off in April and 14 teams will be invited to the event. One team each from the World Series Spring Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia will qualify there. Many experienced Free Fire squads like Buriram United, Falocns, RRQ Kazu, and others are likely to be seen in the grand contest.

