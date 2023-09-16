Free Fire x Demon Slayer collaboration start date confirmed

Free Fire x Demon Slayer has kept the community on its toes since the emergence of leaks suggesting its arrival. Countless players were eagerly awaiting an official date for the beginning of the collaboration and the new items it would bring. A popular data miner, @macbruh_ff, has spilled the beans about in-game items we can see as a result of the crossover. These in-game articles include fresh costume bundles, emotes, animation, skins, and more commodities.

Moreover, the developers have finally announced an official date for the collaboration.

What is the official date for the beginning of Free Fire x Demon Slayer?

As per the recent post on Free Fire Latam’s Instagram account, the collaboration will begin on September 26, 2023. However, no official information has been released regarding the in-game items and other modifications arriving in-game.

The post’s caption read:

"The Free Fire x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba special collab is coming on September 26! What elements are you most excited about? (Translated from Spanish)."

Upcoming collaboration leaked items for Free Fire x Demon Slayer

As FF has shaken hands with a manga-cum-anime series, we can expect the items will be based on the latter's characters, including Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, Tengen, and others.

In his recent post on Instagram, @macbruh_ff released the items likely to emerge from the collaboration. Here is a list of the items posted by the data miner:

Bundle Set - Tanjiro

Bundle Set - Tengen

Bundle Set - Inosuke

Bundle Set - Zenitsu

Bundle Set - Nezuko

Jeep - Zenitsu Style

Animation - Constant Flow

Emote - Thunder Flash

Emote - Whirlpool

Emote - Crazy Cut

Backpack - Tanjiro

Gloo Wall - Tanjiro Style

Remember, this is not an official list that has been backed up by the developers. Therefore, players are implored to take it with a pinch of salt. However, @macbruh_ff has previously provided numerous accurate leaks about the game.

