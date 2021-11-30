Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration to return this December: Release date and new events announced

Garena has consistently brought new items and exclusive rewards via Free Fire's collaborations with various brands, shows, and celebrities. Fans have welcomed many new characters after Free Fire's partnership with famous personalities like Cristiano Ronaldo, Hrithik Roshan, DVLM, KSHMR, Alok, and more.

Similarly, many other famous collabs like Squid Game, Money Heist, and more brought exclusive items, gears, and more to the game. Free Fire's partnership specifically with Money Heist was quite memorable as it got an unmatched following due to the emotes, bundles, Gloo Walls, and more in the game.

Garena announced that the Money Heist collab is coming back to the game one final time to match the final season's release in a recent post. If readers want to know more about the collaboration, they should not skip the next part of this article.

Free Fire x Money Heist collab: When will it return, duration, and more

When does Free Fire x Money Heist return to the game?

The second run of the famous collab will return on December 3, 2021.

What is the duration of the event?

As already mentioned, the Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration is starting on December 3. It will culminate on December 14, 2021, and players will acquire exclusive rewards throughout its run.

What will be the name of the event?

Money Heist collab will be available on both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire x Money Heist collaboration has been named "Final Episode: Raid and Run," which coincides with La Casa De Papel's final season. The event will bring new missions, exclusive items (probably collaborative gear), and other engagement activities that devs will organize across social media.

In their recent posts, developers described the event as follows:

"The Professor returns to Bermuda with a mission: locate the gold and save the Free Fire Squad caught during a heist, with the assistance of Free Fire players. Starting 3 December, you will be able to join forces with the Professor and the Free Fire Squad to complete the final heist. To retrieve the gold and free the Free Fire squad. You will have to follow the Professor's instructions and unlock various in-game missions."

The event will go Live on both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX; therefore, players can log in to their games on the day of arrival to avail themselves of the opportunity of completing missions and getting the exclusive rewards.

Edited by R. Elahi