Free Fire x Money Heist: More missions and rewards await players on 11 December

Players and fans will have one last chance to participate in the Final Episode: Raid and Run, which will run until 14 December.

Players will be able to receive a free surfboard by playing Free Fire on 11 December.

Log in on consecutive days for more exclusive in-game rewards.

Time is running out to complete the Free Fire x Money Heist Final Episode: Raid and Run. With many exciting events already taking place in Free Fire, (including in-game missions, rewards, and exclusive items) players can look forward to the final rush of activities and exclusive rewards coming on 11 December.

Final Episode: Raid and Run, in progress

Survivors worldwide have participated in numerous missions alone and in teams to assist the Professor and free the Free Fire Squad since 3 December. This mission tested the skills of both Battle Royale and Clash Squad players as they sought to retrieve gold hidden in Bermuda. While ambitious and strategic players battled it out in their quest to retrieve and transport as much gold as they possibly could, more gold remains scattered around Bermuda. Players will have a few remaining chances to participate in the event before it ends on 14 December.

Free Fire x Money Heist themed escape room challenge video to be released

Free Fire x Money Heist goes local as two teams take on the Professor’s mystery room challenge in an attempt to get hold of the gold with Bermuda at the center of everyone’s attention. Find out how the mystery unfolds in the live action video on the official Free Fire India YouTube channel here.

Get an exclusive surfboard when you play on 11 December

Fans and players won't want to miss out on all the rewards and exclusive items available on 11 December. Free Fire x Money Heist surfboards will be awarded to all players who play on the day. A Free Fire x Money Heist pan, Chill on Bills, will also be awarded to players who win five Booyahs in matches played between 11 December to 13 December.

Free Fire x Money Heist: Money Loot

Consistency is key! All players actively involved in the heist mission can expect to be handsomely rewarded at the end of it all. Those who successfully completed numerous raids will be rewarded with banknotes when each milestone is unlocked. The banknotes can then be redeemed for exclusive Free Fire x Money Heist collectibles like the Free Fire x Money Heist Sports Car: Team Heist.

Free Fire x Money Heist Bella Ciao Car Skin

Get rewarded by logging in daily! Players who log in every day between 8 December and 13 December will also earn themselves in-game bonuses, a bounty token card, and the Cha-Ching lootbox.

Free Fire x Money Heist gold bars And money

Stay tuned to Free Fire India’s official Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter handles for the latest updates on the Free Fire and Money Heist crossover.

Check out the Free Fire x Money Heist official video on YouTube here.

Download Free Fire on the Apple iOS App or Google Play store.

Free Fire MAX is also available on the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

