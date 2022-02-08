Galaxy Racer announces expansion plans for South Asia by signing Free Fire and other content creators like Sooneeta and Gaming Girl

Galaxy Racer, an Esports organization based out of the U.A.E, entered India in 2020 by signing on a PUBG Mobile team. Since then, the organization has grown by leaps and bounds. In India, they have a presence in two major mobile titles, including Battle Grounds Mobile India and Free Fire.

In September 2021, the organization announced Romeo Misao as the head of Marketing for India and South Asia. This move shows that Galaxy Racer (GXR) was planning to broaden its presence in this growing market.

In a major move towards expansion, Galaxy Racer has announced the signing of a dozen content creators from the South Asia region, including the following:

Soneeta Gaming from Nepal, a Free Fire Gamer who has around 4.7 million subscribers on YouTube

Gaming Tamizhan, Gaming Girl, and Insta Gamer from India

Itz Kabbo from Bangladesh, who has 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube

Run Gaming, X-Mania, Evil Official, Bright Fox, Hayley Sphere, Tania Gaming - Indian YouTubers

Pooja Bisht from India, who streams PC games like GTA, Valorant, Fall Guys, and Rocket League.

Almost all the creators are from the mobile battle royale title Free Fire. Their combined following is around 30 million. Soneeta Thapa Magar is a popular Free Fire streamer in South Asia. In 2021, she appeared in YouTube Creator Spotlight. Ravichandra Vigneshwer aka Gaming Tamizhan and Monika Dubey aka Gaming Girl from India are famous Free Fire streamers.

GXR will work as a full-service incubator, enabling these creators through brand endorsement deals, creator collaborations, digital rights management, event opportunities, social media management, and much more.

GXR has fielded 11 rosters in over 20 countries. In 2021, Galaxy Racer merged its Esports division with the popular Dota 2 team Nigma to transform its competitiveness.

They are present in popular titles like CS: GO, League of Legends, Valorant, Dota 2, BGMI and PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rocket League, and Fortnite. A few weeks back, GXR also pledged a 10 million USD investment in Malaysian Esports spanning over five years.

