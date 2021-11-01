Garena amps up the festivities with its Diwali campaign, ‘Come Home to Free Fire’; Team TSG MANN takes the trophy at Free Fire Diwali All Stars

● Diwali music video featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Bhuvan Bam garners 30M views within the first 48 hours of release

● Action-packed Diwali film, influencer-led surprises, in-game events, and exclusive rewards for everyone to enjoy

● Players can claim a free Magic Cube while logging in on peak day - 4 November

1 November 2021: Garena is celebrating a #FreeFireDiwali with the Indian gaming community being treated to a host of video releases, in-game events, and activities to ring in the festivities.

The celebrations saw the release of the official Diwali 2021 music video Kill Chori to great acclaim, garnering 30M views in the first 48 hours of its release and trending on the charts in no time. The music video composed by Sachin-Jigar features popular stars Shraddha Kapoor and Bhuvan Bam, dancing to usher in a happy Diwali for all of the Free Fire community.

Check out the foot-tapping number on the official Free Fire India YouTube channel here.

The Diwali live-action film Dil, Dosti, Diwali had everyone on the edge of their seats as they watched a quartet make their way out of a thrilling adventure in the Free Fire Universe. The video was viewed over 9M times and also featured on the YouTube trending charts.

Check out the gripping video on the official Free Fire India YouTube channel here.

Free Fire Max Dil, Dosti, Diwali - Come Home to Free Fire

A #FreeFireDiwali is not complete without the fans and the ‘Influencers Surprise Fans’ video, featuring three popular Free Fire influencers delighting their fans at their own homes.

The trio included Jonty (esports athlete from Team Elite), Vasiyo (esports athlete from Galaxy Racers), and PK Gamers (YouTuber), each visiting their superfans in Mumbai, Belgaum, and Ranchi, respectively, to surprise them and celebrate Diwali together.

Do keep an eye out for the video releasing on 4 November on the official Free Fire India YouTube channel.

Surprising Free Fire players

Diwali celebrations continue with a host of rewards in Free Fire

Players who log in on the day of Diwali, 4 November, will be able to claim a free Magic Cube for themselves and redeem one free, permanent rare bundle of their choice.

Free Fire Magic Cube on 4 November 2021

The celebrations also continue in the form of in-game events like ‘Count Down to Diwali!’, where players getting 1, 3, or 5 Booyah(s) will receive rewards like Weapon Royale vouchers, Light Surfer, and Bounty Hunter AUG gun boxes.

BOOYAH for rewards Free Fire Max

Gamers joining the Diwali Party on 4 November and logging in to play Free Fire can get their hands on the ‘Greetings’ emote based on their play time.

Free Fire’s Play to Get Greetings emote

FFDA 2021 wraps up with Team TSG MANN being crowned winners

The Free Diwali All Stars, an exhibition tournament featuring popular female influencers, community-voted influencers, and top FFIC 2021 Fall teams, was hosted on 30 and 31 October.

Team TSG MANN came out on top, winning the event, while Team Bella Gaming took the honors on Day 1 as the top female influencer-led team.

Free Fire Diwali Champions - Diwali All Stars 2021

For more updates on the campaign and Free Fire, please tune into our official social platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Participate in all our Diwali events on Free Fire which can be downloaded on the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

Edited by Ravi Iyer