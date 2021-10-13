Garena announces Dussehra Dhamaka, an all-new festive Free Fire tournament on BOOYAH

The tournament will feature 48 BOOYAH! streamers battling it out to win from a prize pool of US $3,000 on 15 and 16 October starting 3 pm IST on both days

BOOYAH!’s latest feature — multiperspectivity — allows viewers to switch out of the main broadcast and follow their favorite streamer’s point of view for the very first time in India

Fans who tune in stand a chance to win exciting rewards such as Free Fire emotes, gun crates, weapons, and Diamond Royale vouchers!

India, 13 October 2021: Excitement galore this festive season as Garena announces Dussehra Dhamaka, an exhilarating tournament for Free Fire streamers on BOOYAH!, its all-in-one dedicated platform for gaming livestreams and videos. The event will feature 48 top Free Fire streamers battling it out to win from a prize pool of US$ 3,000.

The 2-day broadcast will take place on 15 and 16 October from 3.00 pm IST on both days. This tournament presents plenty of high-octane competitive action, and fans who tune in stand to win a host of exciting Free Fire drops over the two days of the event broadcast.

Tournament format

The Dussehra Dhamaka event features top streamers such as Jonty Gaming, X-Mania, Instagamer, TripleR, and Gaming Girl. It follows the classic Battle Royale format and will be played over six matches each day.

Dussehra participants for 15 October at 3 pm

Winners for each day will be determined based on the points system. Each team will have two streamers and a +1 who can be a viewer, a mod, or a friend. Streamers will have to work in a mixed team mode to get as many kills as possible, given that the points system leans towards kill points over placement points.

Fans can expect non-stop action as the streamer teams push each other aggressively through this incredible showdown!

Dussehra participants for 16 October at 3 pm

What’s new for fans?

The Dussehra Dhamaka event presents BOOYAH!’s latest feature: Multiperspectivity. For the first time in India, viewers can switch out of the main broadcast and follow their favorite streamer’s point of view on BOOYAH!

It’s pretty simple to do. All viewers have to do is click on the ‘eye’ icon on the BOOYAH! India channel and select their favorite streamer to watch. A total of 12 teams will be participating per day, with two streamers per side, meaning 24 streamers per day. That means viewers can choose between 24 perspectives!

This new feature completely transforms the way viewers observe tournaments on the platform. That’s not all! Viewers who tune in will stand a chance to win drops such as Free Fire emotes, gun crates, weapons, and Diamond Royale vouchers if they watch the broadcast for 30 minutes.

Broadcast details

Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to the live broadcast on the official BOOYAH! India channel.

BOOYAH! can be accessed at the following locations:

Web version:

https://booyah.live

Apple iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/th/app/mambet-tv/id1437961903

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mambet.tv

Free Fire can be downloaded at the following locations:

Apple iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/id1300146617?mt=8

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_in

About Garena

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners — such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends — in selected markets globally.

Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organizer and hosts some of the world’s biggest esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea’s other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney.

Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

