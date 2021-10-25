Garena announces BOOYAH! Heroes, featuring celebrity Free Fire gamers Rai Star, AS Gaming, A_S Army, Jonty Gaming and Lokesh Gamer with a new event feature

(Image via Garena)

This exciting Free Fire event is a reimagining of the ‘Strat Roulette’ game mode, wherein live viewers will be able to determine handicaps for the participating streamers using BOOYAH!’s new voting feature

The event will be broadcast exclusively on the BOOYAH! India official channel on Tuesday, 26th October, 3 PM IST onwards

Fans are invited to tune in and watch their favourite streamers for a chance to win a host of exciting Free Fire rewards

India, 25 October 2021 – Garena announces BOOYAH! Heroes, an exciting new event, featuring some of the most popular Free Fire streamers – Rai Star, AS Gaming, A_S Army, Jonty Gaming, and Lokesh Gamer, on BOOYAH! its all-in-one dedicated platform for gaming videos. Viewers are invited to tune into the platform on October 26, 3 PM IST onwards, to watch their heroes battle it out and for a chance to win a host of exciting rewards through the livestream.

Vote to change the game! Viewers that tune in get to be a part of the action

The event will allow live viewers to determine gameplay handicaps for the participating streamers through BOOYAH's new voting feature. This feature enables streamers to start a voting session during a livestream, offering viewers the opportunity to suggest, answer or predict results to increase engagement. This ensures that the tournament has more

uncertainties, with the audience playing a pivotal role in deciding the course of the game, making it an exciting affair for all involved.

That’s not all! Prizes galore for fans that tune in

Fans who log in and watch their favorite streamers also stand a chance to win a host of fantastic rewards through the livestream. BOOYAH! Heroes will feature two sets of attractive drops for viewers who tune in.

Fans who watch the stream for a total of 30 minutes stand to win one of the following rewards: Kongfu Emote, Wukong Character, Incubator Voucher, Digital Invasion Weapon Crate, or Pumpkin Flame Weapon Crate.

The second set of rewards is based on viewership milestones. Viewers will be able to win prizes like MP40 Bloody Gold Weapon Crate, Lol Emote, and Mr Waggor Pet in the form of drops when the streamers cross various viewership milestones. So don’t forget to tune in!

Broadcast details

Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to the BOOYAH! India official channel on 26 October, 3 PM IST onwards.

BOOYAH! can be accessed at the following locations:

Web-version:

https://booyah.live

Apple iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/th/app/mambet-tv/id1437961903

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mambet.tv

Free Fire can be downloaded at the following locations:

Apple iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/US/app/id1300146617?mt=8

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_US

Edited by Yasho Amonkar