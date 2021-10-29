Garena announces Diwali Dhamaka, a 3-day festive Free Fire tournament exclusively on BOOYAH!

The tournament, in partnership with Critical X, will feature 24 Free Fire esports teams battling it out to win from a prize pool of USD 2,000 from 1 November to 3 November, 11.30 am IST onwards

The event will feature some of the most popular Free Fire teams on BOOYAH! including Total Gaming, Desi Gamers, Team Elite, and PVS gaming, among others

Fans who tune in stand a chance to win exciting Free Fire drops such as emotes, jerseys, and multiple crates

Free Fire: Diwali Dhamaka tournament format

Diwali Dhamaka will feature top Free Fire teams such as Total Gaming, Desi Gamers, Team Elite, and PVS Gaming. Executed in partnership with Critical X, the tournament will follow the classic Battle Royale mode.

Each team will have four players — one streamer and three teammates, and the points system will be used to determine the winners for each day. A single competitive map of either Bermuda, Purgatory, or Kalahari will be played by a maximum of 12 teams or 48 players until a “BOOYAH!” is achieved.

What’s in it for fans who tune in?

Fans are invited to celebrate Diwali in true BOOYAH! style with lots of excitement and prizes to be won as they watch their favorite teams compete to come out on top. Viewers who tune in and watch the broadcast for 30 and 60 minutes stand a chance to win amazing drops such as Free Fire emotes, jerseys, and multiple crates!

Broadcast details

Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to the live broadcast on the official BOOYAH! India channel from 1 November to 3 November, 11.30 am IST onwards.

The 3-day festive Free Fire tournament exclusively on BOOYAH!

BOOYAH! can be accessed at the following locations:

Web version:

https://booyah.live

Apple iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/th/app/mambet-tv/id1437961903