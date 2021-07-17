Garena announces Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2, a prize pool of 10 Million PKR up for grabs

Free Fire, developed by Garena, has been one of the pioneers in the mobile battle royale genre. The title has witnessed tremendous success ever since its launch. The game has always been at the top of every revenue and download list with regards to mobile gaming.

Along with this, the game has also been nominated and subsequently won multiple awards. The title recently crossed a whopping figure of 1 Billion downloads.

Free Fire Pakistan League Season 2:-

Recently Free Fire announced the second season of the Free Fire Pakistan League. The tournament will feature a huge prize pool of 10 Million PKR (USD 62,694) and will be the biggest Free Fire Esports event in Pakistan to date in terms of the rewards.

The tournament champion will also qualify for the Free Fire World Series 2021, a 2 million USD global tournament scheduled to take place later this year.

Further details regarding the format and schedule are yet to be revealed through Free Fire, with fans of the title asked to stay tuned for more news.

Earlier during the first season of the FFPL, which happened in the month of March this year, Team TG won the finals of the championship narrowly beating team Demons Pride by a margin of 4 points.

The League Stage of the tournament, however, was captured by House of Blood who won by a lead of close to 100 points. The top 6 teams from FFPL Season 1 also qualified for FFPL Season 2.

Team TG also qualified for the Free Fire World Series: Singapore, but due to travel restrictions not allowing travel from subcontinent countries to Singapore, they could not participate. They were, however, given a share of the prize pool from the World Series.

It would be interesting to see which new teams emerge in the second season of the Pakistan League. Fans will be waiting with bated breath for the start of this mega event.

The Free Fire Esports scene of the game has grown steadily, having amassed huge viewership numbers across the world. The game has started to pick up in the subcontinent as well, with daily esports tournaments being the new norm.

