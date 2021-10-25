Garena announces its latest campaign, ‘Come Home to Free Fire’, to celebrate Diwali 2021

Diwali themed in-game events with exciting rewards on offer from 25 October

Star-studded music video and thrilling live-action film to be released before Diwali

Free Fire is celebrating Diwali on 4 November with a free Magic Cube for all players

2-day invitational ‘Diwali All Stars 2021’ on 30 and 31 October with top players and influencers participating

25 October 2021: Diwali is right around the corner, and Garena has a series of activities lined up to celebrate the festival of lights with fans across the country in true Free Fire fashion.

Garena will introduce its latest campaign, ‘Come Home to Free Fire’, to the Indian gaming community. It offers them a host of localized in-game events and Indian-themed costumes, items, and a truly desi emote to boot.

To top it off, players logging in on 4 November will be able to claim a free Magic Cube for themselves and redeem one free, permanent rare bundle of their choice.

Exciting in-game events with special rewards to be won!

Among the events players can look forward to is ‘Charge the Portal to Come Home’, starting on 25 October. Gamers will have to form a team to complete daily missions and charge the teleportation portal. Teams will have the opportunity to claim up to two legendary gun skins and a permanent pet once the portal is fully charged.

Starting 29 October, players will also have the chance to pick their own Diwali hampers, with daily log-ins providing rewards. Doing so continuously for seven days would allow them to win one of the grand prizes: Ballin’ and Brawlin’ skin, Diamond Voucher, or Weapon Royale Voucher.

There’s also ‘Rang De Rangoli’, allowing gamers to share their own rangoli designs with the Desi Gangster bundle as a reward on completion.

Rang De Rangoli 29 October to 7 November

Players can obtain the Quadri Lava Crossbow Crate and Katana - Sword of Honor via the Diwali top-up event scheduled for 22 October. They will also be excited to note that Emote Party will be relaunching on 27 October, featuring a wide range of legendary picks, including the exclusive Stage Time emote.

A host of in-game items created especially for Diwali!

This Diwali, a collection of dedicated in-game items has been created to celebrate the festival of lights.

Warrior Prince’ Costume

‘Warrior Prince’ Costume

‘Magic Feathers’ Backpack

‘Magic Feathers’ Backpack

‘Stick No Bills’ Gloo Wall

‘Stick No Bills’ Gloo Wall

‘Bolly Party’ Sports Car

‘Bolly Party’ Sports Car

Take a first look at the Diwali item showcase on the official Free Fire YouTube channel.

Diwali music video featuring celebrities and live-action film to release soon!

Free Fire will be releasing a star-studded Diwali music video on 30 October, meant to get our players on their feet and join in the celebrations. Do also keep an eye out for an action-packed Diwali film, ‘Dil, Dosti, Diwali’, launching on 27 October. It is ideal for a watch along with friends.

Don’t forget to tune in to Free Fire’s social media channels to not miss out on all the surprises that await our fans.

Check out the ‘Dil, Dosti, Diwali’ live-action film trailer here.

Dil, Dosti, Diwali - Come Home To Free Fire

Diwali All Stars Free Fire tournament featuring top influencer and esports talent

Garena is also excited to announce Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021, the tournament’s second edition featuring an all-new revamped format with female influencers, community-voted influencers, and top FFIC 2021 Fall teams participating in the event.

The matches will be hosted on 30 October and 31 October, with teams vying for the top spot and a prize pool of 100,000 diamonds on both days.

Fans can tune in to the Free Fire Esports India YouTube Channel, as well as on Facebook and BOOYAH! to watch all the action as it unfolds.

Also Read

For more updates on the campaign and Free Fire, please tune into our official social platforms: Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Participate in all our Diwali events on Free Fire which can be downloaded on the Apple iOS App and Google Play store.

Edited by Ravi Iyer