Garena announces Streamer Royale, the biggest Free Fire streamers tournament on BOOYAH! so far

India, September 24, 2021: Excitement galore this September as Garena announces its largest streamer tournament for Free Fire streamers on BOOYAH!, its all-in-one dedicated platform for gaming videos.

The BOOYAH! Streamer Royale will feature the top Free Fire streamers from around the region battling it out to win from a prize pool of USD 6000. The two-day broadcast will take place on 27 September and 28 September from 12:00 PM IST onwards.

The tournament promises plenty of high-calibre competitive action and fans who tune in stand to win a host of exciting Free Fire drops over the two days of the event broadcast.

Garena Streamer Royale tournament format

The BOOYAH! Streamer Royale will feature top streamers such as Team Lava, Desi Gamers, Team Elite, and Total Gaming, among others. The two-day broadcast is the culmination of the qualifiers held earlier this month which saw participation from 48 streamer teams, making this the largest streamer tournament on BOOYAH! so far.

The top two teams from each qualifier will be granted direct entry into the finale, while the next three teams enter the Play-ins. The teams that place 3-5 in every qualifier play for a second chance at the finals in the Play-Ins with the top four teams qualifying for the Finale. The tournament follows the classic Battle Royale format and will be played over six matches each day. Points will be calculated based on the standard Free Fire Esports system for professional tournaments.

Be a part of the action! Plenty of rewards for fans that tune in.

This exciting tournament also offers viewers a chance to win Free Fire loot over the two days of the broadcast. A special time-limited event will be available for viewers who stand a chance to win drops such as Free Fire Gun Crates, in-game cosmetics and BOOYAH! Gun Crates if they watch the event for 60 minutes.

Viewers who watch the event for 120 minutes will stand a chance to win drops such as rarer Free Fire Gun Crates, Emotes, Incubator Vouchers and Pets. Viewers must bind their Free Fire accounts with their BOOYAH! accounts to be eligible to claim the items they win.

The tournament will also feature fun interactive polls, allowing the audience to utilize the newly added voting feature to share their thoughts on who might win, who they're rooting for, and other exciting discussions around the tournament.

Broadcast Details

Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to the live broadcast on the official BOOYAH! channel of India.

