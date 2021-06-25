Garena announces the top 18 teams for Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer

We are excited to unveil the top 18 teams for Garena’s first-ever Free Fire Pro League (FFPL) 2021 Summer, the stepping-stone for teams in the Free Fire circuit to establish themselves as the best in the region.
Open to players in India and Nepal, FFPL 2021 Summer has been an exciting affair so far and has garnered huge interest from the community.
In the run-up to the tournament, 12 teams were selected from Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring held earlier this year, while the six remaining spots were filled through the Free Fire Cup (FFC) in-game mode. Now, we’re ready to kick things into high gear as these 18 teams compete to win the lion’s share of the INR 35,00,000 prize pool!
18 teams for Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer
The 18 competing teams at FFPL 2021 Summer are:
- Galaxy Racer
- Survivor 4AM
- Team Chaos
- AFF Esports
- Team Elite
- Total Gaming Esports
- TSM FTX
- PVS ESPORTS
- Last Breath
- 4 UNKNOWN
- Nemesis
- YKZ-SENIORS
- Captains
- Life Hackers
- Team D Esports
- Godlike
- LVL-Iconic
- Over Powered Boys
Note: Teams #1 to #12 were seeded from FFIC 2021 Spring
These 18 teams will compete across six match days from June 26th to July 11th to secure a spot in the coveted Grand Finals taking place on July 18th. All matches will be played in the Battle Royale Squad mode.
The schedule for the Free Fire Pro League 2021 Summer is as follows:
Match Day 1 - June 26th
Match Day 2 - June 27th
Match Day 3 - July 3rd
Match Day 4 - July 4th
Match Day 5 - July 10th
Match Day 6 - July 11th
Grand Finals - July 18th
Through FFPL, Garena aims to continue its efforts towards delighting its fast-growing community with exciting Free Fire esports content and to support and develop the incredible talent in the region.
A first-of-its-kind tournament, the FFPL 2021 Summer has massive significance for all teams, offering them the opportunity to cement their legacy in the Free Fire Esports Circuit in India.
The top 6 teams from FFPL 2021 Summer will get directly seeded into the final league stage of FFIC 2021 Fall, while teams placed 7 to 12 will secure their spots in the closed qualifiers of FFIC 2021 Fall.
The FFPL 2021 Summer aims to elevate the competitive nature of Free Fire esports by creating a cycle of promotion that will provide teams with the structure they need to keep on striving to be the best in the circuit.
Broadcast details
Catch all the high-octane action by tuning in to the live broadcasts of FFPL 2021 Summer. These will be hosted on Free Fire Esports India YouTube and Facebook, and on BOOYAH!.
