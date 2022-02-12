Garena banned around 5 million Free Fire accounts in the last two weeks

Free Fire generated more than $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021. With around 250 million installations in 2021, the title became the most downloaded mobile game. Garena also released an enhanced version of the game, Free Fire Max which crossed 50 million downloads.

However, if this popularity is to be sustained, the game must provide fair conditions for all players. Among Free Fire's many features is its extremely effective anti-cheat system, which not only identifies cheaters but also suspends their accounts.

A player's account can also be banned if they use the support of cheaters to rank up in the game.

According to the latest report, Garena has banned around 5 million accounts in the last two weeks. The number of accounts banned is 4,930,727 to be precise, which is a 90% increase from the previous report. Among these, 49.51% (approximately 2.5 million) were banned following reports from other players.

What cheats are the most common in Free Fire and how can players avoid getting banned?

Break-up of the Free Fire cheats players are using

35.2% of cheaters used an auto-aim hack which assists in targeting the enemy's hitbox.

28.7% of players were banned for using a cheat that allows them to move through walls and cover.

An estimated 24.4% of banned players applied antenna hacks that disclose the location of all the players in the match.

Teleportation that allows users to travel instantaneously from one place to another without having to cover any physical distance is the reason for the ban on 5.8% of cheaters.

5.9% of players were banned for unknown reasons.

Tips to prevent account bans

Install the game only on official platforms and avoid installation from unknown social media or personal channels. Don't intentionally rank up with hackers because anti-cheat software will catch you and your rank will be reset.

Garena has also advised players not to use any hacks. In 2021, officials banned many esports teams for using hacks in tournaments. A few days ago, Free Fire has revealed the 2022 esports road map for India with a total prize pool of ₹2.7 crore.

Edited by Siddharth Satish