Garena and Brazilian superstar DJ Alok allocate ₹6 crores for youth development in India

Garena and Alok Institute will collaborate with leading charitable organizations to support programs creating a positive impact for young people in India

Deploying proceeds raised through a long-standing content partnership between Garena and Alok, the two parties will collaborate with three charitable organizations. The mission is to support initiatives that promote education for underserved children, protect against child labor, holistically enhance villages, and strengthen the work of innovative young change-makers across different regions of India.

Together with Kailash Satyarthi Children Foundation, Alok Institute, and Garena, we will help develop villages in Madhya Pradesh and promote educational opportunities for 4,000 children.

Ashoka International, Alok Institute, and Garena will support the work of the organization in India and fund projects to be developed by five innovative, young Ashoka Fellows.

With Lokaa Foundation, the two parties will support the development of the village of Mokkalachenu, home to 68 families, into a sustainable village by improving local infrastructure, education, and environmental protection.

In India, Alok is popular as a DJ and a streamer of the Garena game Free Fire, while his in-game character of the same name is hugely familiar among local players. Alok said:

“India has a special place in my heart and my career, and I want to express my gratitude by giving back to the community. The Alok Institute's mission is to promote transformational changes and improve the lives of thousands of people. Each of the organizations we are working with embodies that ethos by focusing on programs that deliver tangible outcomes.”

“My life, my work, and the Institute's presence are global, but my focus as a philanthropist is very local and based on delivering concrete outcomes.”

Free Fire Producer at Garena, Harold Teo, said:

“At Garena, our mission is to better lives through technology, and we are passionate about making a positive contribution to our communities. Everyone involved in this initiative focuses on creating a meaningful and long-lasting impact for young people in India, particularly those in underserved communities. We are honored to partner with the Alok Institute to support these programs.”

About Alok

In 2019, the English magazine DJ Mag elected Alok the fifth-best DJ globally. On Spotify, the Brazilian DJ has more than three billion streams on the platform. On social media, he has more than 70 crore views on YouTube and has 50 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel; on Instagram, 2.4 crore followers; on Facebook, 75 lakh, and on Twitter, 20 lakh. In December 2020, Alok performed his first year-end special, bringing together more than 250,000 simultaneous viewers.

Alok brings together diverse audiences and performs in partnerships with artists like Dua Lipa and Mick Jagger: https://linktr.ee/alokmusic

About Alok Institute

Alok Institute is Alok´s organization for social actions in India, Brazil, and Africa (Mozambique, Malawi, and Madagascar). Learn more about the Alok Institute at www.institutoalok.org and on Instagram (@institutoalok). For more details, please contact us here.

About Garena

Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Free Fire, its self-developed mobile battle royale title, was the most downloaded mobile game in the world in 2019 and 2020, according to App Annie.

Garena is run by passionate gamers and has a unique understanding of what gamers want. It exclusively licenses and publishes hit titles from global partners – such as Arena of Valor, Call of Duty: Mobile, and League of Legends – in selected markets globally. Garena champions social and entertainment experiences through games, enabling its communities to engage and interact. Garena is also a leading esports organizer and hosts some of the world’s biggest Esports events.

Garena is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Garena, Sea’s other core businesses include its e-commerce arm, Shopee, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.

