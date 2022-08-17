Garena confirms release date of new Nexterra map in Free Fire MAX

Players of Free Fire and Free Fire MAX have been enjoying a lot of new content recently, thanks to the base game's fifth-anniversary celebrations.

As part of this content flow, Garena has now confirmed the addition of Nexterra to the Free Fire and Free Fire MAX BR map catalogs. The developers have also announced a pre-release event for the map.

According to Garena, the Nexterra map will become playable in Free Fire and its MAX version on 20 August 2022.

However, players will have to download Nexterra through the in-game 'Download Center.' The file size of the map is 68.61 MB.

Nexterra is the new BR Map in Free Fire and its MAX variant (Image via Garena)

For the unversed, Nexterra will have a somewhat even terrain with minor elevations and greenery akin to that of Bermuda and Alpine. The buildings and structures on the map will be futuristic.

The locations on the map include Decasquare, Intellect Center, Grav Labs, Mud Site, Plazaria, Farmtopia, Museum, Mortar Ruins, and Twin Bridge.

The map will apparently also have Anti-Gravity Zones, where players will be able to make high jumps, and Magic Portals that players can use to go from one location to another.

The developers will reveal more about Nexterra in the next few days. In the meantime, players can check out the pre-release event for the new map, which involves downloading resource packages in advance.

Free Fire MAX's Download Nexterra event to giveaway an Incubator voucher

The Download Nexterra event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, Nexterra will become available to both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX players on 20 August. However, the map's resource file can be downloaded in advance.

Players who download the new map will get an Incubator voucher, which they can use to make a free spin in Luck Royale's eponymous sub-section.

The Download Center in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Here's how players can access the file for the Nexterra map in the Download Center:

Step 1: Players should open the Free Fire MAX app and log in using their preferred social media platform.

Step 2: Players will spot a 'Download' icon at the top of the main screen lobby. They can click on it to open the 'Download Center.'

Step 3: In the Download Center, players should click on 'Maps' to view the available options.

Step 4: Players can then select Nexterra and download it. This will automatically unlock a free Incubator voucher.

Apart from the new map, Garena will be releasing plenty of other content as part of the anniversary celebrations. This includes two new game modes called Droid Apocalypse and Free For All.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh