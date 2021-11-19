Garena continues BOOYAH! Day celebrations with Guild Wars and a live DJ show featuring DJ Alok, KSHMR, Dimitri Vegas, and Like Mike!

Both events will be streamed live on BOOYAH!

The live DJ show will be broadcast on 20 November at 11.00 am IST

Guild Wars will take place on 22 November at 6.00 pm IST and feature four guilds led by top BOOYAH! streamers

BOOYAH! Day is being celebrated alongside the launch of Garena’s first major brand campaign, Battle In Style

Viewers stand a chance to win limited edition rewards and exciting Free Fire drops

India, 19 November 2021: BOOYAH! Day celebrations continue in full swing as Garena announces two exhilarating new events — a live DJ show and Guild Wars, on BOOYAH!, its all-in-one dedicated platform for gaming livestreams and videos. Fans can join the exclusive virtual party featuring DJ Alok, KSHMR, Dimitri Vegas, and Like Mike on 20 November at 11.00 am IST.

With loads of high-octane action in store, Guild Wars will feature four guilds led by top BOOYAH! streamers Sooneeta, UnGraduate Gamer, Jonty Gaming, and Tonde Gamer. The event will take place on 22 November at 6.00 pm IST.

Free Fire Top Booyah! streamers

BOOYAH! Day Event format

BOOYAH! Guild Wars pits four guilds in a race to conquer each other’s territories over four distinct zones on the Free Fire Bermuda map. The team with the highest score will win the tournament and be declared the ‘Ruler of Bermuda’.

Each guild will have three teams that will have to strategize together to take out competing teams to secure a victory. Guilds can employ tactics such as delaying strong opposing teams and winning early skirmishes to establish map control.

The event will feature 48 streamers and players and utilizes BOOYAH’s multiperspective feature, allowing viewers to catch all the action from their favorite streamer’s perspective! Viewers will also have access to an in-game portal that will enable them to watch the tournament live from within Free Fire itself!

Free Fire Watch To Win rewards

Prizes galore for fans that tune in!

Viewers with linked Free Fire and BOOYAH! accounts stand a chance to win exciting Free Fire drops such as Denim Shorts, 4M Shorts, and a Spirit Booyah Bottom.

BOOYAH! is also dropping 30 limited edition official BOOYAH! hoodies for lucky winners who watch the broadcast and five more through their official Instagram handle. Winners will receive notifications after the event on the app to claim their hoodies.

In addition to this, fans stand a chance to walk away with the new BOOYAH! Day 2021 Gloo Wall and the BOOYAH! Day Legendary Bundle for Leon when viewership milestones for the event are crossed!

Broadcast details

Fans can catch all the action by tuning in to the official BOOYAH! India channel on 20 November at 11.00 am IST for the live DJ show and 22 November at 6.00 pm IST for Guild Wars.

BOOYAH! can be accessed at the following locations:

Web version:

https://booyah.live

Apple iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/th/app/mambet-tv/id1437961903

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mambet.tv

Free Fire can be downloaded at the following locations:

Apple iOS App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/id1300146617?mt=8

Google Play Store:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.dts.freefireth&hl=en_in

About BOOYAH!

BOOYAH! is an all-in-one platform for gaming livestreams & videos, developed and launched by Garena. BOOYAH! aims to bring the gaming community together by providing a dedicated environment for people to create video content, mingle with like-minded people, and play games with each other.

To find out the very latest on BOOYAH!, do head down to: https://www.facebook.com/booyahIN or https://www.instagram.com/booyahindia

Edited by Ravi Iyer