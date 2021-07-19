Garena Free Fire becomes the first mobile battle royale game to receive 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store

We are excited to share that Garena Free Fire has been downloaded more than 1 billion times on the Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire is the first mobile battle royale game to achieve this milestone and joins a small group of mobile games that have done so.

Garena Free Fire celebrates achievement with its global community

This would not have been possible without the support of Garena Free Fire’s international community of users. To thank them and celebrate this milestone, we will host a special in-game event celebrating this milestone with our players.

This event will take place in August, in conjunction with Free Fire’s 4th-anniversary celebrations — stay tuned for more details on our social media channels!

The achievement builds on Garena’s Free Fire efforts to offer great content for players

This latest milestone builds on Garena Free Fire’s efforts to provide an accessible and enjoyable battle royale experience catered specifically to smartphone users. Part of the effort includes continuously delivering engaging content for its global community of gamers and providing esports platforms for the game’s top players to compete and entertain.

In 2021 alone, Garena Free Fire announced collaborations with brands and personalities that resonate with its players. This list includes partnerships (in the game and beyond) with McLaren Racing, Street Fighter V, One-Punch Man, and Attack on Titan.

Garena Free Fire’s esports events continue to provide the game’s top teams and players an opportunity to compete to be the best, which offers a viewing spectacle for fans around the world.

The recent Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021) hit a peak of 5.4 million concurrent viewers, excluding Chinese platforms, according to Esports Charts. This set a new global esports record.

Edited by Ravi Iyer