Garena Free Fire Max pre-registration APK expected release date in India, as per leaks

Free Fire is one of the most well-known mobile battle royale titles, and has managed to amass an enormous player base. With the intention of giving the community an improved gaming experience, a better version of the game named Free Fire Max was released.

Improved graphics, lighting, sound effects and other improvements are included in this standalone application. However, Free Fire Max hasn't been released globally and is presently in the beta phase.

According to internet leaks, Free Fire Max beta pre-registration will start very soon in the Indian region.

Expected release date of Free Fire Max pre-registration in India

The pre-registration information was first leaked in a post by data miner Knight Clown. He revealed that it would commence on 29 August 2021. Later, several other YouTubers and figures shed further light regarding Free Fire Max.

The pre-registration phase for Free Fire Max will likely be similar to that of one that took place in the MENA region between April and June.

Aura Gaming, a prominent name in the Indian Free Fire community, provided more insight regarding Free Fire Max's pre-registration in the country. He released a video on his YouTube channel, in which he went on to discuss several aspects of the game, including the gameplay, in detail.

Gaming Aura also mentioned that pre-registration would be available through the Free Fire website link. Upon conclusion of this phase, users will most likely be able to download the APK or find a download option on the Play Store.

In light of these advancements, Indian Free Fire gamers are overjoyed and await the game's release with eager anticipation.

Features of Free Fire Max

360 Degree Lobby: This is one of the most distinctive elements added to Free Fire Max. It allows users to display their weapons, vehicles and other items within the lobby.

Craftland: Craftland was earlier added to Free Fire Max in OB28 and players can create a map themselves. They can later use it to play custom matches.

The same feature was also present in the OB29 Advance Server of Free Fire.

Edited by Siddharth Satish