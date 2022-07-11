Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 11 July 2022: How to claim free gloo wall and skins today

Free Fire MAX redeem codes are regularly released by Garena, and they enable users to obtain a range of in-game items without spending real-world money on diamonds. These particular codes are 12 to 16 characters long and have to be redeemed on the game's official Rewards Redemption Site.

However, each redeem code has a specific expiration date, and users are required to claim it before the time limit. The codes also have server restrictions, meaning they will only work on the server for which they are released.

Listed below are some redeem codes to receive free gloo walls and skins in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to receive free gloo walls and skins today (11 July)

Gloo wall skins

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF11HHGCGK3B

Note: These Free Fire MAX redeem codes may not function for some users due to expiry and server constraints.

How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Usually, redeem codes are not intended to be used in-game, and players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site to begin the redemption procedure. Once they perform it successfully, the developers will credit their accounts with the rewards within 24 hours.

The following are the steps that individuals can take to complete the redemption process:

Step 1: Gamers should launch a web browser and visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site to use redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users will then be asked to sign in. It is important to remember that this must be done via the platform that is linked to a player's in-game account.

Players with guest accounts cannot use redeem codes and must link their account to a platform before proceeding.

Enter the redeem code in the text box without making any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The player can now enter the redeem code into the text box on their screen. They will have to be careful and must avoid any errors.

Step 4: They may select the 'Confirm' button. A pop-up box will appear on the screen, confirming whether the redemption was successful.

After successfully completing the process, individuals can go to their in-game mail to claim the rewards from the redeem codes.

