Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 20 June 2022: How to claim free emotes, characters, and more

Free Fire MAX players have access to a range of unique in-game items such as characters, emotes, and more. However, most cosmetics need to be purchased from the in-game store and cost diamonds.

A large segment of the game's player base cannot afford to spend real money on the game and look for alternate methods to get cosmetics. Redeem codes are a great way to get freebies. The developers make these particular codes available on a regular basis for the game's different servers.

Individuals interested in these codes can go through the list below to get free characters, emotes, and more.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for emotes, characters, and more (20 June)

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Other rewards

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF119MB3PFA5

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

FF1164XNJZ2V

Note: These codes may not work for some users due to expiration dates and server constraints.

How users can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes for free rewards

Garena has designed a website called the Rewards Redemption Site to allow gamers to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. Those who aren't familiar with the process can learn more about it by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: To get started, gamers can navigate to the game's Rewards Redemption Site on their devices.

Once players are on the redemption site, they can easily sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users must then sign in using the platform linked to their account. They have six options on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Players should avoid making errors when entering the code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can proceed with the redemption by entering the redeem code into the text box and pressing the 'Confirm' button.

A dialog box should appear on their screen informing them that the process was successful.

Step 4: Gamers can then use the in-game mail section to claim the rewards. It can take up to 24 hours for the items to get sent.

If users face any errors during redemption process regarding server restrictions or expiry, they will not be able to use that particular code.

Guest accounts cannot make use of redeem codes, and individuals who have guest accounts will need to bind them first. To do so, they will have to visit the in-game settings in Free Fire MAX.

