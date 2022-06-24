Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 24 June 2022: How to claim free skins, vouchers, and diamonds

Most players within the Free Fire MAX community eagerly look forward to getting their hands on the exclusive in-game items that the developers make available. Their eagerness frequently drives them to spend real money to acquire these items.

However, not all users are in a position that allows them to spend money on the game, and many look for alternative methods like redeem codes. The codes are easy to utilize, and individuals simply have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to claim the rewards.

Players can find codes for items like free skins, vouchers, and diamonds in the following section.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free skins, vouchers, and diamonds (24 June 2022)

Skins

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Vouchers

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Note: The redeem codes stated above may not work for some users due to expiration dates and server restrictions.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to use redeem codes

In most situations, redeem codes cannot be used in the game. Garena has built a separate website, the Rewards Redemption Site, where gamers must enter these codes.

Here's how players can use the Rewards Redemption Site to get free rewards:

Step 1: Players need to go to the website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/) and log in via the platform linked to their Free Fire account. The different login options on the website are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

There are six log in options available (Image via Garena)

Step 2: A text box will appear on the screen, and individuals must carefully type the redeem code. Copying and pasting the codes will prevent any errors.

Step 3: Players can press the 'Confirm' button and complete the redemption process. If successful, a dialog box will appear that lists out the different rewards obtained.

Players can then enter the redeem code in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Gamers can now open Free Fire MAX on their device and visit the in-game mail section to claim the free items. The rewards are usually sent immediately but can take up to 24 hours to be delivered.

It is crucial to keep in mind that guest accounts cannot make use of the redeem codes. If players have a guest account, they will need to navigate to the settings section within the game to link the account to one of the available platforms.

