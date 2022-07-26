Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 26 July 2022: How to claim free emote, gun skin, and pets

Free Fire MAX redeem codes allow players to receive in-game items for free. They only require a small investment of time and can be easily claimed through the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Not everyone has the means to acquire diamonds regularly, and redeem codes are a great alternative. The possible rewards from the codes encompass almost anything with the game, including diamonds, emotes, outfits, gun skins, and more.

Free Fire MAX redeem code for today

The redeem codes for emotes, gun skins, and more (Image via Garena)

Here are the redeem codes that users are looking for:

Codes for emotes

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

Codes for gun skins

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF10HXQBBH2J

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFICJGW9NKYT

Codes for pets

ZZATXB24QES8

VNY3MQWNKEGU

FFIC33NTEUKA

U8S47JGJH5MG

Note: Due to server restrictions or expiry, the codes above may not function.

Steps to collect the rewards through Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Using redeem codes is perhaps the quickest and easiest way to get freebies. However, before proceeding, it is important to note that gamers will not be able to redeem their rewards with a guest account. They will need to connect their ID to one of the platforms available in the settings to receive rewards.

Readers may follow the steps outlined in the following section to claim the rewards without any errors:

Step 1: Users should access the Free Fire MAX Rewards Redemption Site on any device.

Sign in through one of the six options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After arriving on the page, they can sign in to their account through one of the six available options. They are:

Facebook

Google

VK

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Enter the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once gamers have signed in, they may enter the redeem code in the text box and hit the 'Confirm' button.

It is important to note that all redeem codes have limited validity and server restrictions.

Step 4: Individuals can tap on the 'OK' button when a dialog box informs them of the redemption status.

If the redemption procedure is successful, the rewards will be sent to their account within 24 hours. Players may collect them through the in-game mail. However, if there is any error, they may have to wait for the developers to release the new codes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far