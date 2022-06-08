Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 8 June 2022: How to claim free costumes and emotes today

Free Fire MAX gives players access to a diverse selection of unique in-game items, such as emotes and costumes, among many others. Players can usually obtain cosmetics from the in-game store or through luck royales. However, they will be required to purchase diamonds for the same.

A large section of the playerbase cannot afford to spend real money on the game, and redeem codes allow them to receive items for free. These codes are generally 12-16 characters long and are released by Garena. Readers will find codes for costumes and emotes in the following section.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to receive costumes and emotes for free (8 June 2022)

Costumes

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: Due to expiration and server restrictions, these codes may not work for some users.

Steps on how players can redeem Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards

The process to claim rewards from Free Fire MAX redeem codes is pretty straightforward. Players who are unsure of the exact procedure can refer to the steps below:

Step 1: To start off, individuals can open a web browser of their choice and use the search option to look up the game's Rewards Redemption Site.

Players may use one of the log in options on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once gamers have accessed the website, they will need to use any one of the log in options available. They must use the platform that is linked to their in-game Free Fire MAX account.

Players with guest accounts cannot use the Rewards Redemption Site. Users with a guest account will need to visit the in-game settings tab and bind their account to one of the platforms.

After entering the code, individuals may tap on 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A text box will now appear on the screen, and players will need to paste the redeem code into it. Upon doing so, they can press the ‘Confirm’ button beneath it.

A dialogue box will appear that confirms whether or not the redemption was successful.

Step 4: Users can now open the game and head to the in-game mail to collect the rewards. Items from the codes are usually sent by Garena within 24 hours.

