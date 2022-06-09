Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 9 June 2022: How to claim free bundles and skins today

Redeem codes are a great option for players who cannot spend diamonds in Free Fire MAX. These codes offer exceptional items for free, and individuals simply have to claim them by visiting the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site.
New codes are periodically released by the developers for different servers of the battle royale title. The incentives included can range from costume bundles, skins, and weapon loot crates to even characters and pets.
If gamers are looking for redeem codes, they are in the right place. This article will list some codes they can use to earn bundles and skins for free.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get bundles and skins (9 June 2022)
Here’s a list of the different codes that players can try using for free rewards:
Bundles
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- SARG886AV5GR
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
Skins
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FF10617KGUF9
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF9M2GF14CBF
Note: Due to expiration dates and server restrictions, these codes may not work for some users.
How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes for getting free rewards
Free Fire MAX redeem codes must be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, and players will be asked to log in via the platform associated with their in-game account. Individuals who have guest accounts will need to link their account to one of the platforms to become eligible to use redeem codes.
The exact redemption steps are listed below:
Step 1: Users should open a web browser of their choice and search for the game's Rewards Redemption Site (reward.ff.garena.com).
Step 2: Gamers will now be required to log in. There are six different ways for them to do so, and they will have to use the platform that is linked to their in-game account.
The options include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
Step 3: Individuals can paste the redeem code into the text box that appears on their screen. Players should avoid making any errors when entering the code.
Step 4: Finally, players can click the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption procedure.
If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to the player's Free Fire MAX account within 24 hours. Users can then claim them through the in-game mail section.