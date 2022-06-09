Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 9 June 2022: How to claim free bundles and skins today

Redeem codes are a great option for players who cannot spend diamonds in Free Fire MAX. These codes offer exceptional items for free, and individuals simply have to claim them by visiting the game’s official Rewards Redemption Site.

New codes are periodically released by the developers for different servers of the battle royale title. The incentives included can range from costume bundles, skins, and weapon loot crates to even characters and pets.

If gamers are looking for redeem codes, they are in the right place. This article will list some codes they can use to earn bundles and skins for free.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get bundles and skins (9 June 2022)

Here’s a list of the different codes that players can try using for free rewards:

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Skins

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF9M2GF14CBF

Note: Due to expiration dates and server restrictions, these codes may not work for some users.

How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes for getting free rewards

Free Fire MAX redeem codes must be used on the Rewards Redemption Site, and players will be asked to log in via the platform associated with their in-game account. Individuals who have guest accounts will need to link their account to one of the platforms to become eligible to use redeem codes.

The exact redemption steps are listed below:

Step 1: Users should open a web browser of their choice and search for the game's Rewards Redemption Site (reward.ff.garena.com).

There are a total of six different options on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers will now be required to log in. There are six different ways for them to do so, and they will have to use the platform that is linked to their in-game account.

The options include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

The code should be carefully entered in the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Individuals can paste the redeem code into the text box that appears on their screen. Players should avoid making any errors when entering the code.

Step 4: Finally, players can click the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption procedure.

If the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to the player's Free Fire MAX account within 24 hours. Users can then claim them through the in-game mail section.

