Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (July 3, 2022): How to get free bundle and gloo wall

The more Free Fire users see new cosmetics introduced to the game, the greater their desire becomes to obtain those items for themselves. Many individuals will even go to considerable lengths to acquire such in-game content and spend real money on diamonds.

Nonetheless, diamonds do not appear to be an affordable choice for every player, resulting in them being happy with the free stuff provided by the developers. Garena handles this in various ways, one of the most important being the distribution of redeem codes, which takes place regularly for different servers of Free Fire MAX.

In the following section are some codes to get free bundles and gloo wall skins within the battle royale title.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free bundles and gloo wall skins (July 3, 2022)

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Fans can click on this link to find more redeem codes for the game.

Note: Due to expiration and server restrictions, these specific Free Fire MAX redeem codes may not work for some users.

How to make use of the redeem codes to earn free rewards

Listed below are the exact steps that gamers can follow to receive free rewards through the usage of the Free Fire MAX redeem codes:

Step 1: Users will initially be required to go to the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem the rewards. For those who are unfamiliar, this is the particular redemption website established by Garena.

Click here to reach the Rewards Redemption Site of the game.

Step 2: Players should sign in once they arrive on the website. They must carry out the process only via the platform linked to their in-game accounts.

Six login options are available and users must use the one linked to the in-game account (Image via Garena)

Different options offered on the Rewards Redemption Site include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID and Twitter.

Step 3: A text box will subsequently appear on their screens, and they may input the required code without any typing mistakes.

Users will have to input the desired redeem code but should not make any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, individuals can complete the redemption after they hit the ‘Confirm’ option. Upon a successful one, the items will be delivered to their accounts through in-game mail.

It may take up to 24 hours after using the redeem code for the rewards to be sent. Additionally, if a user has a guest account, they won’t be able to use the codes until they connect their account to one of the platforms offered by the developers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far